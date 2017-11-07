The Avant Garde presents soul inspiring evening of music, art and poetry

St. Paul, Minn. (Nov. 7, 2017) — The Avant Garde presents an incredible showcase of top local talent at Amsterdam Bar at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6th W. St., St. Paul, MN, 55102.

The Avant Garde is a premiere Twin Cities based music, arts, and entertainment production company that hosts one-of-a-kind concerts featuring artists of all kinds. The concert will feature amazing musicians such as Courtland Deon Pickens, Kennadi Hurst, Mayyada Major, and spoken-word poetry by Symone Johnson-Hawkins and Nicolas Moore. The local Twin Cities hip hop legend and founder of the Avant Garde, Niles, will be headlining the evening. Every performer will be backed by a dynamic band led by Ryan Bynum and hosted by Pierre Douglas. DJ SciPreme will be on the sounds providing the perfect soundtrack to this classic evening. This will be an amazing experience that you do not want to miss.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets are sold at Electric Fetus, Fifth Element, Aghartha Records, Fifth Element, and the 331 Club. They are also sold online at https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1572355-avant-garde-saint-paul. The Avant Garde is a renaissance arts, music and entertainment production company that was established in 2014. We specialize in creating outings that infuse multiple forms of art. We pride ourselves on producing an appeal that is unique, eclectic, cultural and inspirational.