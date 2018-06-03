NHK, PBS Hawai‘i documentary on famed WWII regiment

Tuesday, June 5

“I am honored to bring this important documentary from NHK WORLD-JAPAN to the US, enabling viewers to be enlightened by this significant piece of history,” said Yoichiro Sasagawa. “The documentary was completed with the strong support of veterans and their families, as well as many organizations and individuals related to this part of history. By telling the story of the 442nd Infantry Regiment to not only Americans and Japanese, but to young generations around the world, I hope to offer an opportunity for everyone to think about war itself.”

Also coinciding with Gannenmono, this summer NHK WORLD-JAPAN will air a two-part program of relevance to Hawaii, and in particular to its Japanese American residents. The specials, airing on June 30 and July 7, 2018, examine the lives of local Japanese Americans who have built their rich culture over the past 150 years, and continue this lifestyle in Hawaii.

“We are very pleased to co-host this screening with NHK WORLD-JAPAN. This historically important documentary and other NHK WORLD-JAPAN programming are of great interest to our Hawaii viewers,” said Wilcox. “We are honored to work closely on this with the Japan America Society of Hawaii, the Nisei Veterans Legacy, and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai’i, and we’re thrilled that this event is part of the Gannenmono celebration.”

Carried throughout the U.S. since 2009, with Hawaii one of its first carriage markets, the growth of NHK WORLD-JAPAN has been particularly strong in major U.S. markets. The 24/7 broadcast station also reaches viewers through affiliates in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Denver, Orlando, Charlotte and Baltimore.

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) is Japan’s sole public broadcaster, operating the nation’s largest domestic and international television network. In Japan, NHK broadcasts four TV channels and three radio stations. NHK also transmits two international television channels, NHK WORLD-JAPAN (English, HD, 24/7) and NHK WORLD PREMIUM (Japanese, HD, 24/7), as well as international radio services in eighteen languages.

NHK WORLD-JAPAN reaches over 300 million households in 160 countries and regions via local satellite and cable TV providers. Online live streaming and VOD (video on-demand) services through the free mobile app and the website, give viewers access to NHK WORLD-JAPAN anywhere and anytime. You can also connect through Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Presenting an extensive range of Asia-centered programming, NHK WORLD-JAPAN is your window to Japan, Asia, and the rest of the world. For more details, visit https://www.nhk.or.jp/ nhkworld/

Japan International Broadcasting Inc. (JIB), a subsidiary of NHK, is responsible for the worldwide distribution of the HD English language news/lifestyle channel “NHK WORLD-JAPAN,” as well as the HD Japanese language channel “NHK WORLD PREMIUM.” Currently, the two channels are broadcast around the world on three international plus domestic satellites in their respective markets and reach households, hotels and others via DTH, cable, IPTV, and terrestrial broadcast.

PBS Hawai‘i is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Hawai‘i’s sole member of the trusted Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). We advance learning and discovery through storytelling that profoundly touches people’s lives. We bring the world to Hawai‘i and Hawai‘i to the world. For more information, please visit pbshawaii.org, facebook.com/pbshawaii or on Twitter: @pbshawaii.