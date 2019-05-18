EAGAN, Minn. (May 18, 2019) — The University of the Philippines Alumni in Minnesota invites the public to attend Kapehan at Kwentuhan sa Kasaysayan, the Life Story of Gregoria de Jesus.

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday May 26, at 2/F Summit Orthopedics, 2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan. The event is free and open to the public.



The guest speaker is Gregoria de Jesus’ great grand daughter, Jeannine Nakpil-Lagman. The event will also be the Minnesota book launch of Bayani, the biography of Gregoria de Jesus, written by Natasha Kintanar.

According to her Wikipedia biography, Gregoria Álvarez de Jesús (1875-1943), also known as Aling Oriang, was the wife of Gat Andres Bonifacio, president of the Katagalugan Revolutionary Government. She played a major role in the Philippine Revolution.

For more information, contact Ligaya Carlos, UPAM president, at [email protected]

