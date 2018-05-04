SteppingStone Theatre and Theater Mu present ‘The Princess’ Nightingale’0
Join us tonight for a magical adventure through ancient China! Stay for food and talk to the cast at the reception after the show!
SteppingStone Theatre and Theater Mu present
The Princess’ Nightingale
Written by Damon Chua
Directed by Randy Reyes
May 2nd – 19th
SteppingStone Theatre
Tickets available at 651-789-1012
PRINCESS’ NIGHTINGALE: SCENE 1
Place: Tiger Valley; the Jungle
We meet a tiger who talks to its back end and gossiping pandas and a sword fighting princess…oh my.
Scenes like this come at a cost – about $2500 for the color and drama of the set, props, and costumes. That price includes the cost of items like these:
Our goal is to raise $2,500 (the cost of this scene) by next Thursday, May 10th.
Will you be part of the team to reach this goal? Donate today to help cover the cost of Scene 1!
Everyone who donates $20 or more will become a PRINCESS playmaker and will receive a signed card from cast members!
