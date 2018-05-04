SteppingStone Theatre and Theater Mu present ‘The Princess’ Nightingale’

PRINCESS’ NIGHTINGALE: SCENE 1

Scenes like this come at a cost – about $2500 for the color and drama of the set, props, and costumes. That price includes the cost of items like these:

Tiger Face Mask

Traditional Chinese costume

Sword

Bamboo wood structure

Lighting equipment

Our goal is to raise $2,500 (the cost of this scene) by next Thursday, May 10 th.

Will you be part of the team to reach this goal? Donate today to help cover the cost of Scene 1!

Everyone who donates $20 or more will become a PRINCESS playmaker and will receive a signed card from cast members!