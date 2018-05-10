SteppingStone Theatre and Theater Mu present ‘The Princess’ Nightingale’

The Adventure Continues!
Only two weekends left.
 
SteppingStone Theatre and Theater Mu present
The Princess’ Nightingale
Written by Damon Chua
Directed by Randy Reyes
May 2nd – 19th
SteppingStone Theatre
Tickets available at 651-789-1012
The PRINCESS’ NIGHTINGALE: SCENE #2
Place: Imperial Palace, China
Two birds, one competition. One bird is made of metal and deceit, and the other is made of heart and truth.
Who will triumph in the end?
The cost of bringing these two characters to life?  $1,000
That price includes the cost of
            • feathers
            • cosmetics
            • wooden box
            • paint
            • metal bird
            • and more!

Will you help cover the cost of this scene?

If we sold out every performance, ticket sales would cover 80% of the entire production cost. Donate today to help cover the #MuRealCosts of producing this scene.
Everyone who donates $20 or more will become a PRINCESS playmaker and will receive a signed card from cast members!
Arts, equity, and justice from the heart of the Asian American experience.
