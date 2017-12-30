Southern Theater announces 2018 calendar

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 29, 207) — The Southern Theater is celebrating the new year having hosted 32 performing companies in 2017 and announces its 2018 performance schedule.

In 2017, The Southern Theater staged plays by local theater companies like Four Humors, Savage Umbrella and Walking Shadow Theatre Company and saw provocative dance works by groups including ARENA DANCES, Kaleena Miller Dance and BRKFST.

In 2018, The Southern Theater will host 26 companies of an even wider range, from trapeze to taiko drumming to groundbreaking groups including Underdog Theatre and Pangea World Theater.

The Southern provides these artists with affordable access to a beautiful, historic space through the ARTshare program. This lifts the financial burden most artists face when renting a space, allowing them to focus their efforts on creating their art and compensating their collaborators.

As The Southern Theater looks back on its 2017 season, it is letting the public know there are still a few days to make a year-end donation and support the artists in The Southern’s community. A donation in any amount will help offset the cost of providing space to emerging artists, allowing them to grow their work without having to shoulder the rental costs they face elsewhere.