Southern Theater announces 2018 calendar

Photo by Dan Norman.

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 29, 207) — The Southern Theater is celebrating the new year having hosted 32 performing companies in 2017 and announces its 2018 performance schedule.

In 2017, The Southern Theater staged plays by local theater companies like Four Humors, Savage Umbrella and Walking Shadow Theatre Company and saw provocative dance works by groups including ARENA DANCES, Kaleena Miller Dance and BRKFST.

In 2018, The Southern Theater will host 26 companies of an even wider range, from trapeze to taiko drumming to groundbreaking groups including Underdog Theatre and Pangea World Theater.

The Southern provides these artists with affordable access to a beautiful, historic space through the ARTshare program. This lifts the financial burden most artists face when renting a space, allowing them to focus their efforts on creating their art and compensating their collaborators.

As The Southern Theater looks back on its 2017 season, it is letting the public know there are still a few days to make a year-end donation and support the artists in The Southern’s community. A donation in any amount will help offset the cost of providing space to emerging artists, allowing them to grow their work without having to shoulder the rental costs they face elsewhere.

2018 here we come!

Here’s a look at the amazing companies you can look forward to seeing in 2018!

January
Animal Engine
Single Shoe Productions

February
Time Track Productions
Kudeta

March
Turtle Theater Collective
Underdog Theatre

April
Pangea World Theater
Brownbody

May
Mathew Janczewski’s ARENA DANCES
Sparkle Theatricals

June
Ae Film Festival
Kaleena Miller Dance
The Catalysts
Vie Boheme

July

HATCH Dance

Samantha Johns & George McConnell

 

August

Rhythmically Speaking

BLAQ

 

September

SunsetGun Productions in collaboration with Twin Cities Trapeze Center

Greycoats & Jon Ferguson

 

October

JUNIOR (Co-Producers Jay Owen Eisenberg & Rick Miller, Director/Designer Joel Sass)

Sumunar Indonesian Music and Dance

 

November

Daara Dance Company

TaikoArts Midwest: Ensō Daiko (formerly Mu Daiko)

 

December

Exposed Brick Theatre

Debra Berger and Emily Michaels King

The Southern Theater

1420 South Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55454

