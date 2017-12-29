Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry celebrates 40 years with event in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 28, 2017) — The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2018, connecting an international membership of over 300 writers, readers and creators.

Minnesota poets and performers sharing their creative writing with the community in the kickoff event from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10, at Mojo Coffee Gallery at 2205 California St NE, Ste 102 in Minneapolis.

Among those presenting and performing will be the SFPA President, Bryan Thao Worra, Kyle Dekker, award-winning poet Ruth Berman of the Lady Poetesses from Hell, Josh Brown, Kyle “Guante” Tran Myhre, Eric Tu, Jake Skillings, Riawa Thomas-Smith, Hawona Sullivan Janzen, Rev. Matt’s Monster Science, and Phillip Andrew Bennett Low of Not So Silent Planet, the nation’s longest-running speculative literature slam. Following the featured performers, an open mic will be held.

Refreshments, door prizes, art, book signings and additional entertainment provided! This performance is free and open to the public.

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association was established in 1978 by Suzette Haden-Elgin and has an international membership representing over 19 nations and cultures including United States, Italy, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Poland, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Israel, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, the Hmong, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand. The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association publishes two journals: Star*Line and Eye to the Telescope. It oversees three major literary awards for poetry: The Rhyslings, the Dwarf Stars, and the Elgin Awards. We also conduct an annual science fiction poetry contest and other special events and gatherings. Further, we also provide resources for emerging and established poets seeking professional publication and networking opportunities. You can visit them online at www.sfpoetry.com.

Mojo Coffee Gallery is on a mission to serve the best coffee and food possible for affordable prices. With their art and music, they “feed your mind and spirit!” Currently, they have an extensive exhibit, MUGSHOT1 of the first biennial juried international exhibition of ceramic mugs on display. They are located in the California Building, one of the first studio buildings in northeast Minneapolis. The building has a long commitment to the arts, community and arts sustainability in Northeast Minneapolis. With over 80 artists as tenants, the building is an anchor in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District.