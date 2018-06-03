Samaria releases single ahead of new album

NEW YORK, N.Y. (June 1, 2018) — Up-and-coming Bay Area R&B singer and songwriter Samaria shares her new single and visual “Foolish” starting June 1.

Watch the video HERE and listen HERE via Republic Records.

Over sparse and stark production, the critically acclaimed 22-year-old artist haunts and hypnotizes with her soft croon and powerful delivery. The visual intercuts equally affecting and lonely vignettes of a burning rose and washed-out landscapes as key lyrics flash across the screen. It continues what’s become a tradition of cinematic videos highlighted by 2016’s breakout “The Story of Right Now,” which first brought her national attention.

SAMARIA will be releasing more new music very soon.

Cobbling together live instrumentation, charismatic vocals, emotionally charged delivery, and narrative lyrics,SAMARIA quietly became the Bay Area’s best kept secret. From the community subculture that birthed P-Lo,Rexx Life Raj, Elujay, and more, she attracted early praise from The Fader, This Is Rnb, and more. Now, she’s carving out her own lane in 2018.

