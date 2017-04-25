‘Queen of Indian music’ Shreya Ghoshal to perform at the Ordway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (April 25, 2017) — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts is honored to present Shreya Ghoshal, the “Queen of Indian Music.” The concert will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, in the Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, MN 55102.

Ghoshal is recognized as an ambassador of Indian music and culture throughout the world. She is highly regarded as one of the most successful singers of all time, having won more than 100 film awards as the top female singer of Bollywood, including 13 Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, seven IIFA awards and numerous other distinguished music industry awards. Being the most sought after voice in India with millions of followers, she has made her mark in Bollywood and additionally generated blockbuster hits in several South Asian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and others.

“To be able to present someone of Shreya’s stature is a real coup,” said Andre Bennington, director of Programming at the Ordway. “We’re happy we can connect her to fans who are already familiar with her music, as well as introduce her to new audiences.”

Ghoshal’s internationally acclaimed tour features an extended team of musicians, dancers and singers, and the concerts frequently sell out. Her appearance is presented in partnership with Paracha Entertainment.

Tickets start at $60.74 and are available now and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org , by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.