Prominent Asian directors to be showcased in Toronto International Film Festival

By Diana Cheng

AAP arts and film writer

Calgary, Alberta (July 24, 2018) — Four Asian films were among the features listed in Tuesday’s title unveiling for the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September.

TIFF CEO Piers Handling, and Cameron Bailey, artistic director, unveiled the first round of titles premiering in the gala and special presentation programs of the TIFF coming this September. There were four premier feature films from Asian directors included in the Galas in this first batch of selections.

“Hidden Man” directed Jiang Wen, China, is in the International Premiere category.

“Husband Material” directed by Anurag Kashyap, India, is in the World Premiere category.

“Shadow” directed by Zhang Yimou, China, is in the North American Premiere category.

“Everybody Knows” directed by Iranian Asghar Farhadi, from Spain, France, and Italy, is also in the North American Premiere category.

In the Special Presentations program, three 2018 Cannes winning features from Asian directors are included in the selections. Screened as North America Premieres are Korean director Lee Chang-dong’s “Burning” (FIPRESCI Prize), and from Lebanon, Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” (Prize of the Ecumenical Jury). This year’s Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters” by Hirokazu Kore-eda will be the closing film in the Special Presentations.

TIFF 2018 will take place September 6 -16. For details and tickets go to tiff.net

Contact Diana Cheng at [email protected] or visit at Twitter @Arti_Ripples or her blog Ripple Effects, rippleeffects.wordpress.com.