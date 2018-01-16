Poets and Pints at Sisyphus Brewing

MINNEAPOLIS — Poets and Pints, the regular poetry night at Sisyphus Brewing, will celebrate its second year at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, in Suite 100 of 712 Ontario Ave. W. in Minneapolis.

Founded by local Minnesota poet, David Bayliss, the series is held every third Wednesday of the month, and has featured poets such as Eric Tu, John Rezmerski, and Peuo Tuy. This month’s poets are Michael Torres, Joe Davis, Bryan Thao Worra, and Maitreyi. An open mic will follow.

Born and brought up in Pomona, California, Michael Torres spent his adolescence as a graffiti artist. In 2012, he was a student of NYU’s Writers in Paris. His work is forthcoming or has appeared in Huizache, Miramar, Okey-Panky, Paper Darts and other journals. Currently, he lives in Mankato, Minn., where he teaches creative writing and works on Blue Earth Review. In his free time he co-hosts Writer’s Bloc Open Mic and teaches poetry to homeless youth at the Reach Drop-in Center.

Joe Davis is a nationally touring writer, speaker, and performer based in Minneapolis. He is the frontman of emerging soul, funk, and spoken word ensemble, The Poetic Diaspora, and the co-founder and Artistic Director of H-Cubed: Harrison, Healing, and Harmony, a monthly event series centered on healing through the arts. As a student and educator, he has served as teaching artist at dozens of high schools and universities and is currently the Artist-in-Residence at Luther Seminary, pursuing a masters in Theology of the Arts.

Bryan Thao Worra is the president of the Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association, a 40-year old international literary organization celebrating the poetry of the imaginative and the fantastic. A Lao American writer, he holds over 20 awards for his writing and community leadership including an NEA Fellowship in Literature and was a Cultural Olympian representing Laos during the 2012 London Summer Games. In 2009 he received an Asian Pacific American Leadership Award from the governor’s Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans. This year marks the 5th anniversary of his award-winning book DEMONSTRA from Innsmouth Free Press.

Maitreyi is a writer and educator living in Minneapolis. She plays fast and loose with time and space. Her writing is best spoken aloud in the kitchen to someone you love. Maitreyi’s first collection of poetry is called Looking and is coming out this winter. Please talk to her or find her on Twitter: @itsteensy.

David Bayliss is a poet and musician who resides in South Minneapolis. He curates several regular monthly poetry series throughout Minneapolis, including Poets & Pints. His work can be found in Nice Cage, Autoanatta, Red Bird Chapbooks online publication, and the Martin Lake Review. You can follow Poets & Pints more regularly on Facebook. Sisyphus Brewing is a craft brewery in Minneapolis with a weekly rotating tap list and comedy shows with local and national comedians.