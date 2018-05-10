‘People’s Republic of Desire’ exposes China’s live streaming craze

By Diana Cheng

AAP film review

(SIFF Capsule Review)

Fifty years earlier the Cultural Revolution uprooted China. Now the floodgate of a new cultural revolution is bashed open. Hao Wu’s documentary on the phenomenal home-based live streaming frenzy is eye-opening. While the digital has replaced the little red book, the need for idols is still lodged firmly in tens of millions. The feature not only captures the electrifying platform of live streaming that catapults the pseudo-talented to lucrative stardom, it has also exposed the values of a new social media-fed generation and the problem of materialism and self-worth.

