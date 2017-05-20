Ordway presents ‘An American in Paris’ in June

ST. PAUL, Minn. (May 11, 2017) — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will present “An American in Paris,” the most awarded new musical of 2015 and winner of four Tony Awards, June 13-18 for eight performances only at the Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington Street, St. Paul, MN 55102.

Jerry Mulligan and Lise Dassin will be played by McGee Maddox and Sara Esty. Joining them are Etai Benson (Wicked) as Adam Hochberg; Emily Ferranti (Wicked, Dreamgirls) as Milo Davenport; Gayton Scott (Gypsy, The Women) as Madame Baurel; and Nick Spangler (The Book of Mormon, Rogers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Henri Baurel.

Leigh-Ann Esty (Miami City Ballet) and Ryan Steele (Newsies, Matilda) join the cast as the Lise and Jerry alternates. Rounding out the company are: Karolina Blonski, Brittany Bohn, Stephen Brower, Randy Castillo, Jessica Cohen, Jace Coronado, Alexa De Barr, Ashlee Dupré, Erika Hebron, Christopher M. Howard, Weston Krukow, Marina Lazzaratto, Nathalie Marrable, Tom Mattingly, Caitlin Meighan, Don Noble, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Alexandra Pernice, David Prottas, Danielle Santos, Bradley Schlagheck, Lucas Segovia, Kyle Vaughn, Laurie Wells, Dana Winkle, Erica Wong and Blake Zelesnikar.

Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, “An American in Paris” is the romantic story about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Directed and choreographed by 2015 Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon, the show features the music and lyrics of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and a book by Craig Lucas.

“An American in Paris” won four 2015 Tony Awards, four Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, the Drama League Award for Best Musical, three Fred and Adele Astaire Awards and two Theatre World Awards. The musical was included on the Year’s Best lists of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, the Associated Press, The Hollywood Reporter and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Masterworks Broadway Original Broadway Cast recording of “An American in Paris” was nominated for the Best Musical Theater Album Grammy Award.

The score of “An American in Paris” includes the songs “I Got Rhythm,” “Liza,” “‘S Wonderful,” “But Not For Me,” “I’ll Build a Stairway to Paradise,” and orchestral music including “Concerto in F,” “Second Prelude,” “Second Rhapsody/Cuban Overture” and “An American In Paris.”

The production opened to widespread critical acclaim at the Palace Theatre on Broadway on April 12, 2015, after its world premiere at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris November 22, 2014-January 4, 2015. The New York production was on stage for more than 500 performances, ending its run in October 2016. A West End production of “An American in Paris” opened in March 2017 at the Dominion Theatre.

The creative team is composed of Tony Award-winners Bob Crowley (set and costume designer) and Natasha Katz (lighting designer), Jon Weston (sound designer), 59 Productions (projection designer), Rob Fisher (musical score adaption, arrangement and supervision), Todd Ellison (musical supervisor), David Andrews Rogers (musical director/conductor), Christopher Austin and Bill Elliott (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Telsey + Company/Rachel Hoffman, C.S.A. (casting), Rick Steiger (production supervisor), Dontee Kiehn (associate director) and Sean Kelly (associate choreographer).

The producers are Stuart Oken, Van Kaplan and Roy Furman by special arrangement with Elephant Eye Theatrical, Pittsburgh CLO and Théâtre du Châtelet.

For ticket information visit www.ordway.org or call 651-224-4222. For groups call 651-282-3111. Tickets start at $42.