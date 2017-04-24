Ordway announces 2017-2018 Music & Movement Series

Season features some of Ordway audience’s returning favorites

ST. PAUL, Minn. (April 20, 2017) — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts today unveiled its 2017-2018 Music & Movement Series, sponsored by Target. The series, formerly known as the World Music & Dance Series, consists of nine music, dance and performance presentations. Tickets are available now for Ordway subscribers. Single tickets, which will go on sale to the public on a rolling basis beginning in May, will be available online at www.ordway.org , by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.

“We had a lot of discussions, both internally and with our community partners, on how to best represent the spirit of this work, which has been known as the World Music & Dance Series. One thing we kept coming back to was the name, so we’re mixing things up a bit and renaming the series “Music & Movement: Global. Local. Relevant.” to more accurately reflect what these artists bring to the stage, the platforms from which they speak and the connection to the community,” said Dayna Martinez, who curates the series and serves as Ordway’s artistic director of the International Children’s Festival. “This season is filled with some of the most popular and requested acts we’ve had over the years, so there’s bound to be something for everyone. And, of course, we’ll also continue our education and community engagement efforts by offering even more student matinees, artist workshops and community events surrounding many of these artists throughout the season.”

The 2017-2018 Music & Movement Series

Diavolo presents “L.O.S.T.”

Oct 25, 2017

Using dance to explore the relationship between the human body and its architectural environment, Diavolo’s diverse team of dancers, designers, choreographers and engineers create visceral and awe-inspiring works that reveal how we are affected emotionally, physically and socially by the spaces we inhabit. The full evening work, titled “L.O.S.T. [Losing One’s Self Temporarily],” features Diavolo’s newest works—“Passengers” and “Cubicle”—and boldly tackles the essence of what both divides and unites us. “Passengers” and “Cubicle” are co-commissioned by the Ordway with funding support for “Passengers” from The Scrooby Foundation and the Patricia A. Mitchell Fund for Dance.

Nov 17, 2017

Started a decade ago by Wil Baptiste and Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester, Black Violin is a blend of classical, hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music. They are accompanied live by their incredible band, featuring ace turntable whiz DJ SPS and a drummer. Named one of the hottest bands at SXSW in 2013, Black Violin has performed an average of 200 shows a year in 49 states and 36 countries.

Spectrum Dance Theater presents “A Rap on Race”

Jan 13, 2018

In 1970, two towering personalities of the American intelligentsia, black author and social critic James Baldwin and white anthropologist Margaret Mead, sat together and recorded a conversation on what is a defining subject of the American experience—race. Now, more than 40 years later, two contemporary artistic icons, Anna Deavere Smith and legendary choreographer Donald Byrd, re-imagine this monumental moment in history into a genre obliterating evening of “theater for the 21st Century.”

Feb 10, 2018

Since 1981, two-time Grammy award-winning artist Terrance Simien has been shattering the myths about what his indigenous Zydeco roots music is and is not. Leading his five piece, highly-skilled and well-traveled Zydeco Experience band, Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his band mates have performed over 7,500 concerts and toured millions of miles to over 45 countries during their eventful career.

Feb 23, 2018

For more than 50 years, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy.

March 6, 2018

One of the world’s most singular voices, Lila Downs’ poignant storytelling transcends all language barriers. Raised in Minnesota and Oaxaca, this global superstar’s exquisite artistry bridges traditions from across the Americas, with influences ranging from the folk and ranchera music of Mexico and South America to North American folk, jazz, blues and hip-hop. As a passionate human-rights activist, Downs’ lyrics often highlight issues relating to social justice, sharing stories that too often go untold.

A co-presentation with the O’Shaughnessy

March 24, 2018

Known for their gutsy moves and a strong sense of storytelling, Camille A. Brown & Dancers uses theatricality and the aesthetics of modern, hip-hop, African, ballet and tap dances to tell stories that connect history with contemporary culture. The performance will feature the group’s newest piece, “ink,” which is the final installation of the company’s dance theatre trilogy about culture, race and identity, following the Bessie Award Winning, “Mr. TOL E. RAncE” (2012) and Bessie Nominated, “BLACK GIRL:Linguistic Play” (2015).

A co-presentation with the Walker Art Center

April 20, 2018

Celebrated Inuk performer Tanya Tagaq employs exquisite, unnerving vocal improvisations that bridge traditional roots with contemporary culture. Hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of today’s most electric, transfixing performers in any genre,” the Arctic-born artist was the recipient of Canada’s prestigious Polaris Music Prize in 2014 for her album “Animism,” and was recently named to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honors. Tagaq’s music and performances challenge static ideas of genre and culture, and contend with themes of environmentalism, human rights and post-colonial issues.

Pilobolus presents “Shadowland”

May 5, 2018

Created by Pilobolus after several years of experimentation with short-form shadow play, “Shadowland” is part shadow act, part dance, part circus and part concert. It’s a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind performance conceived in collaboration with Steven Banks, lead writer for the playfully surreal animated series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and propelled by a rhythmic original score by popular American musician, producer and film composer David Poe. Funding support for the performance is provided by the Patricia A. Mitchell Fund for Dance.

