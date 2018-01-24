St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 24, 2018) — An exhibit on Japanese American incarceration during World War II will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 24 at the East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul, MN 55106.

Nidoto Nai Yoni: Forgetting and Remembering the Wartime Incarceration of Japanese Americans, will have an opening reception from 6:30 t0 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. In a statement, exhibit artist John Matsunaga said the exhibit presents photographs of the physical remnants of the 10 American concentration camps that were used to incarcerate Japanese Americans during World War II.

“In 1942, approximately 110,000 Japanese Americans that lived within the western United States were forcibly removed from their homes, imprisoned in American concentration camps for up to four years, and denied their constitutional rights because of their Japanese ancestry,” Matsunaga said.

Matsunaga is a Minneapolis based visual artist, educator and activist who also serves on the Board of Directors of the Twin Cities chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League and is a member of its education committee. He also teaches in the Asian American Studies program at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Find out more online here.