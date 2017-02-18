East LA based ‘Las Cafeteras’ coming to The Ordway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 17, 2017) — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts presents a one-night-only performance by Las Cafeteras at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017 as part of the Ordway’s World Music & Dance Series. A post-show talk-back and party will be held in the Marzitelli Foyer.

The event will include a dance floor and opening act Alma Andina. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased online at www.ordway.org, by phone at 651-224-4222 or in person at the Ordway ticket office.

Rooted in Son Jarocho music, Las Cafeteras seamlessly fuses traditional Afro-Caribbean music from Veracruz, Mexico with modern rhythms and lyrically rich storytelling to create a new urban folk sound from the streets of East Los Angeles. The members of the group take their inspiration from Mexican music, rock, roots, reggae, hip hop and Motown. The group’s sound is brought to life by their eclectic instrumentation, which includes a donkey jawbone (called a jaranas), a West African bass instrument (called a cajón) and a wooden dancing platform (called a zapateado).

Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances and have crossed-genre and musical borders, playing with such iconic musicians as Lila Downs, Mexican icons Caifanes, Colombian superstar Juanes, Los Angeles legends Ozomatli, folk/indie favorites Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and, most recently, with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. With a contagious sound and great live performances, Las Cafeteras have been referred to as the Latino Mumford and Sons.

“I have deeply admired the music of Las Cafeteras and am thrilled that they are making their Minnesota debut at the Ordway,” said Dayna Martinez, Ordway’s artistic director of World Music & Dance. “Not only are they an extremely talented band, but they seamlessly intertwine important themes of social justice and hidden stories of migrant life in Los Angeles into their music. Their music is inspiring.”

The March 23 concert also includes an opening performance by local favorites Alma Andina. This Minnesota-based band combines electronic sounds with native instruments from South America, featuring the organic sound of the Andes Mountains. Cumbia has become their main style in their journey for world music and native instruments.

The Ordway is located at 345 Washington Street, St. Paul, Minn. For tickets and more information, visit www.ordway.org.

