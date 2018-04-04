MSPIFF to presents Asian Frontiers Program

AAP film column

By Diana Cheng

The 37th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival will showcase an array of full-length features by independent Asian filmmakers in the Asian Frontiers Program from April 12 to 28, 2018.

The selections will appeal to all sorts of viewer tastes and genre preferences. In their online write-up of the Program, MSPIFF states that Asia is “a continent that claims nearly 60 percent of the world’s population…” The Festival aims at offering diverse cinematic visions and voices from that major part of our world.

Films from 10 Asian countries are in the selections, from Bhutan to Vietnam, with several international collaborations. Twelve different languages are represented, all with English subtitles. Of the 14 features in the program, eight are helmed by women directors.

Other than Asian Frontiers, for viewers interested in a wider global perspective, the World Cinema Program is a smorgasbord of cinematic array from over 40 countries, presenting works that could for the most part only be seen at film festivals. International collaborations are prevalent in many of these productions.

For details of the Asian Frontiers Program at MSPIFF 2018, click here:

For info on the full lineup and tickets in the 2018 MSPIFF go to their website: