‘Moana’ star Auli‘i Cravalho to perform with Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra on film music night

Relive the magic of classic movies as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra features music from blockbusters including “Gone with the Wind” and “Out of Africa”

HONOLULU (Jan. 31, 2017) — “Moana” star Auli‘i Cravalho will make her Hawai’i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) debut in “A Night on the Red Carpet” at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Featuring a parade of hits under the direction of Maestro Richard Kaufman, “A Night on the Red Carpet” brings to life unforgettable film scores. The voice of Moana in the Disney blockbuster, Cravalho will perform “How Far I’ll Go,” written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and recently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Song.

The HSO welcomes Cravalho in this concert event that also showcases music from the award-winning soundtracks to “Gone with the Wind,” “The Witches of Eastwick,” “Forrest Gump,” and many more. A perfect Valentine’s Day gift, tickets for “A Night on the Red Carpet” start at $27 and are on sale now. For more information, call the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra Box Office 808-94-MUSIC – 808-946-8742 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The HSO’s “A Night on the Red Carpet” celebrates the music that is critical to a film’s success and the composers who create these cherished melodies, such as Academy Award-winner Elmer Bernstein. During a career that spanned 50 years, he composed music for hundreds of films and the HSO will feature three of his soundtracks in this concert: “Hawaii,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “The Magnificent Seven.” Also featured on the program is the music of Henry Mancini from the comedy classic “The Great Race,” as well as the music of John Williams from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “The Witches of Eastwick.” Film fans will also recognize music from classics such as “Ben Hur,” “Robin Hood,” “Blazing Saddles,” and “High Noon.”

Movie buffs: Get red carpet ready and join the HSO for an unforgettable night of live music. Lights, camera, action!

Richard Kaufman has devoted much of his musical life to conducting and supervising music for film and television productions, as well as performing film and classical music in concert halls and on recordings. The 2016-2017 concert season marks his 26th season as Principal Pops Conductor of Orange County’s Pacific Symphony. He holds the permanent title of Pops Conductor Laureate with the Dallas Symphony, and is in his 11th season with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert series, CSO at the Movies, conducting classic and contemporary film music, as well as classical music used in motion pictures. Kaufman regularly appears as a guest conductor with symphony orchestras throughout both the United States and around the world including Cleveland, St. Louis, San Diego, Indianapolis, Utah, Edmonton, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and the RTE Concert Orchestra in Dublin, Ireland. He has conducted throughout Australia, including sold-out performances at the Sydney Opera House. Recently, he conducted a live performance of Michael Giacchino’s score for Star Trek Beyond with the San Diego Symphony, accompanying the film in its gala world premiere. It was the first time a film was presented outdoors in IMAX.

Auli‘i Cravalho brings to life Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest heroine in “Moana.” The 16-year-old Native Hawaiian is the voice of the determined and fearless lead character in the animated comedy adventure, which is directed by animation greats John Musker and Ron Clements (“The Little Mermaid,” “Aladdin,” “The Princess and the Frog”). Filmmakers auditioned hundreds of talented young women throughout the Pacific Islands before finding the gifted Auli’i, who did not initially pursue the coveted role. The film’s Hawai’i-based casting director recalled her singing performance from a video submission for a fundraiser/talent showcase and asked Auli’i come in and try out. Three auditions later, including her first trip to Burbank, California, she earned the title role, thanks to raw talent.

A junior at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama on the Island of O’ahu, Auli’i grew up singing and dancing for family. She takes part in her school’s Concert Glee Club, but is a newcomer to the entertainment industry. When she’s not in school or performing, Auli’i likes to spend time with friends and family—studying for her AP and honors classes, hitting the beach and dancing hula. Born in Kohala on the Island of Hawai’i, Auli’i resides on the Island of O’ahu with her mother, Puanani.

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra was founded in 2011 and made its debut in 2012. The new HSO carries on the legacy of the Honolulu Symphony, which was founded in 1900 and performed for more than a century. The orchestra employs 84 professional musicians and presents classical masterworks, pops, educational and community programs.

The mission of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra is to present the highest-quality performances of great music, bringing national and international distinction to the orchestra and its community; to delight and educate audiences of all ages and backgrounds, and enhance the cultural vitality and quality of life in these Islands; and to operate in a financially sound manner.

For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.HawaiiSymphonyOrchestra.org. Share your Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra experience with the #HiSymphony hashtag on Twitter and Instagram @HawaiiSymphonyOrchestra and on Facebook: facebook.com/HawaiiSymphony.

Tickets may be purchased via the HSO Box Office, Blaisdell Box Office, or any TicketMaster location. $13 Student rush and $20 active-duty military discounted tickets will be available beginning, Monday, February 13 at both the HSO and Blaisdell Box Offices when valid ID is presented at the time of purchase. Tickets for this concert range from $27-$79, and VIP Packages are available, which include parking and beverages. VIP Packages are exclusively available via the HSO Box Office.

