Mizna’s Twin Cities Arab Film Festival 2017

Tickets + 3 Packs + 6 Packs + Complete Passes—Get Yours Now
 
WHEN Wednesday, September 27, 2017 to Sunday, October 1, 2017
WHERE
  • Festival premieres at Walker Cinema | 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis, MN 55403
  • Screenings continue at the Film Society’s Screen 3 at St. Anthony Main Theatre | 115 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
TICKETS Tickets to the Arab Film Festival are now available for purchase. We’re doing something new this year: in addition to full festival passes, you can purchase a three pack of tickets for $20 or a six pack of tickets for $35. Perfect for movie buffs who can’t make it to the whole weekend! Purchase your tickets today.
Special Concert & Party on Opening Night
The opening night film is followed by a multimedia performance celebrating the release of local Syrian musician Hello Psychaleppo‘s new bird-themed album Toyour at the Walker Art Center’s Garden Terrace. Projections on a handmade bird sculpture are synchronized live to his unique hybridized music.
About Hello Psychaleppo: Hailing from one of the most mystical and musically rich cities in the Levant, Hello Psychaleppo is deeply rooted in oriental music tradition. He uses melodies of the Arab bedouin “Mawwals” and the ecstatic strains of tarab, and threads it through convoluted, industrial structures made from dubstep, drum & bass, electro and trip-hop. He creates a journey away from boundaries of style, engaging souls into letting go while experiencing a new dimension of sonic blends.
Listen to the first single from the album,
Remembering Palestine
To mark the 35 years since the massacres at Sabra and Shatila and the 50 years since the Naksa (the 1967 War), and in honor of nearly 70 years of occupation of Palestine, we’re hosting several story telling sessions and film screenings commemorating the Palestinian experience. See the list of feature length Palestine-centered films we’re screening at this year’s Twin Cities Arab Film Festival below. Purchase tickets to the Arab Film Fest today.
Gaza Surf Club | Palestine, Germany
Directed by Philp Gnadt and Mickey Yamin
Documentary / 87 mins / 2016 /
Arabic with English subtitles
**Minnesota premiere**
While the young people of Gaza lack job prospects and suffer the indignities of life under occupation, this doesn’t stop them from surfing.
Film still from Gaza Surf Club. Link to image.
Directed by Loretta Alper, Sut Jhally, Jeremy Earp, and Jason Young
Documentary / 85 mins / 2016 /
English
**Minnesota premiere**
The Occupation of the American Mindexamines how the Israeli government, the United States government, and pro-Israel lobbying groups have waged a series of coordinated PR campaigns to manage political fallout from Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian land.
Film still from The Occupation of the American Mind. Link to image.
Stitching Palestine | Palestine, Lebanon, Jordan
Directed by Carol Mansour
Documentary / 78 mins / 2017 /
English with Arabic and English subtitles
**Minnesota premiere**
Twelve Palestinian women from different social and economic backgrounds discuss their lives and memories before their departure from Palestine—before the diaspora. Using the loose frame of traditional Palestinian embroidery to begin their stories, each woman’s compelling narrative traces her steps across borders, languages, and ways of life.
Film still from Stitching Palestine. Link to image.
Dreaming of Palestine: Short Films & Community Story Sharing featuring
THE DREAM (AL-MANAM), GAZA, A GAPING WOUND, and PIANIST OF YARMOUK
This segment mark the 35th anniversary of the massacres at Sabra and Shatila in 1982 and the 50 years since the devastating Arab-Israeli war in 1967. Join us for a moving remembrance and an honoring of the resilience of Palestinians through film and story sharing from people who have experienced the occupation of Palestine. RSVP for story sharing here.
Film still from The Dream (Al Manam). Link to image.
Call for Palestinian Story Sharing
TWO OPPORTUNITIES FOR PALESTINIAN STORY SHARING
Join us for two opportunities for story sharing, Permission to Narrate: Palestinian Stories of Occupation & Displacement.
Saturday, September 23, 5pm to 6:30pm | Avalon Theater, 1500 E Lake St, Mpls 55407
  • Preceding the evening’s performance of the play Sabra Falling by Ismail Khalidi, produced by Pangea World Theater.
Sunday, October 1, 11am | St. Anthony Main Theatre, 115 SE Main St, Mpls 55414
  • In conjunction with a segment of short films called Dreaming of Palestine at the Arab Film Fest. This segment is supported by Jewish Voice for Peace.
ALSO make sure to check out the play Sabra Falling from our friends at Pangea World Theater, and catch a special conversation this Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3pm between the playwright Ismail Khalidi and his father, acclaimed history scholar Rashid Khalidi. Details here.
Support Mizna’s Work Today
Help Us Continue Our Work with a Tax-Deductible Donation
Summer is almost over and we need your help! Mizna was awarded a prestigious Knight Foundation Arts Challenge grant for $20,000, and we need our community’s help to raise our required match!
Thanks to generous donors, we are more than halfway to our goal. Help us make our match and support our effort to expand the impact of our Twin Cities Arab Film Fest by bringing the best of Arab films to St. Paul in Spring of 2018.
Mizna | 2446 University Ave W, Suite 115, St. Paul, MN 55114 | (612) 879-0595 | [email protected] | mizna.org
