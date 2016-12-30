Mixed Blood Theatre to produce regional premiere of ‘Vietgone’

MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 27, 2016) — Mixed Blood Theatre will produce the regional premiere of “Vietgone“, the acclaimed new play by Qui Nguyen, from April 10-30, 2017.

Sexy and hilarious, “Vietgone” is described as a mash-up of comic book aesthetics, martial arts, and hip hop, brilliantly chronicles the love story of acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen’s parents meeting in an Arkansas relocation camp after fleeing Vietnam during the fall of Saigon.

Qui Nguyen is a playwright, TV/Film writer, and co-founder of the OBIE award-winning Vampire Cowboys of NYC, pioneers of “Geek Theatre”. His work is known for its innovative use of pop-culture, stage violence, puppetry, and multimedia.

Opening night will be Monday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. and includes a post-show reception. Performances will be held Wednesdays-Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Admission options include Through Radical Hospitality, or free on a first come/first served basis starting two hours before every show. Advanced reservations are available online or by phone for $25.

All Performances in Mixed Blood Theatre’s Alan Page Auditorium, 1501 S. 4th St., Minneapolis, MN 55454. Contact the Box Office at (612) 338-6131 or www.mixedblood.com

From its West Coast runs to its recent turn Off Broadway, critics declare Vietgone:

“Riotous and simply honest” – Los Angeles Times

“Sexy, sassy, two-fisted fun” – Time Out New York

“A skillfully wrought tale of immigration, assimilation — and sex” – Seattle Times

