Mixed Blood Theater redefines radical hospitality with The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Minneapolis, Minn. (Nov. 10, 2017) — In 2011, Mixed Blood Theatre launched “Radical Hospitality,” a no-cost admission program created to remove the financial barrier for audience participation in the theatre. While “Radical Hospitality” is certainly the theatre’s most widely-recognized access initiative, founding artistic director Jack Reuler, the staff and board said it is part of redefining what it means to be radically hospitable for the entirety of Mixed Blood’s existence.

Its current production by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Jack Reuler, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is the vehicle for the Theatre’s latest attempt to swing wide the firehouse doors. For the 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Mixed Blood will welcome audience members who are both deaf and blind to the firehouse providing support for their experience including one-to-one interpreters.

This effort lands on an impressive list of the nonstop efforts Mixed Blood makes to serve marginalized communities. All Mixed Blood performances are equipped with supertitles for those with hearing loss. A recent endeavor to successfully mechanize audio description allows for persons with low vision or who are blind to attend any performance.

Additionally, each production run hosts a night curated by the Theatre’s Disability Advisory Council that often includes a pre-show tactile tour of the set and costumes for those with vision challenges. Mixed Blood’s Target Equity Hall Lobby, Alan Page Auditorium, and restrooms are fully accessible and wheelchair users may watch from throughout the auditorium. Patrons with disabilities are welcome to take advantage of the no-cost admission by making reservations in advance and are provided with free transportation to and from the Theatre if this is a barrier to attendance.

“Mixed Blood’s Radical Hospitality and audience initiative really do advance the cause of access for people with disabilities,” says Regan Linton, actor and artistic director of Phamaly Theatre, who uses a wheelchair, and is part of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” acting ensemble. “A lot of people are having these conversations but Mixed Blood walks the talk. I do believe that Mixed Blood is ahead of other theaters in the country.”

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” runs Nov. 10 through Dec. 3, 2017 at Mixed Blood Theater, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis, MN.

Using theater as a tool to illustrate and animate, Mixed Blood Mixed Blood models pluralism in pursuit of interconnections, shared humanity, and engaged citizenry. Mixed Blood aspires to be the destination for people with disabilities. Patrons with disabilities are eligible for free advanced reservations and free transportation to and from the theatre. All performances are captioned in English with projected supertitles for patrons with hearing loss. For people with vision loss, audio description is also available for most performances.



Visit www.mixedblood.com or call 612-338-6131 for more information.