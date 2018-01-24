Michael Manese’s short film at 12 film festivals

NEW YORK (Jan 24, 2018) — Filipino American filmmaker Michael Manese has watched his short film “The Pleasure of Being Served” receive positive reception and reviews after showings at several film festivals.

According to the filmmaker, “The Pleasure of Being Served” has been selected by 12 film festivals so far. Within the past three weeks alone the film has been accepted to appear at the Pelikultura film festival at the University of the Philippines in February; the Albany Film Festival in Albany, Calif. in March; and Brightside Film Festival in Jersey City, N.J. in March.

“The Pleasure of Being Served” will also appear at the New York City International Film Festival in March. The film has already been screened at the 40th Asian American International Film Festival in New York last July, and the Golden Door International Film Festival in Jersey City, N.J. last September.

The film stars Maan Cruz as Rosa, an undocumented immigrant who works for Hudson, a young American man (played by Graham Powell) who is having a relationship with both a Filipina and an American woman. In the process of getting to know these two women, Rosa gets caught between moral integrity and fulfilling her dream of giving her son a much better life.