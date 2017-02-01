Margaret Cho to host Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

® And Kick Off The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Judy Collins, Ravi Coltrane, Ziggy Marley, Carla Morrison, Northern Cree, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, And Third Coast Percussion To Perform At Prelude To Music’s Biggest NightAnd Kick Off The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, Jimmy Jam, Sarah Jarosz, René Marie, Mýa,And Brendon Urie Will Present Awards In Approximately 70 Categories

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 1, 2017) — The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremonywill take place at Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. CST and will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com/live and CBS.com.

Preceding the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards telecast, the Premiere Ceremony will feature performances by current nominees Judy Collins, Ravi Coltrane, Ziggy Marley, Carla Morrison, Northern Cree, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, and Third Coast Percussion. GRAMMY nominee Margaret Cho will host the ceremony. Presenting the first GRAMMY Awards of the day in approximately 70 categories will be five-time GRAMMY winner Jimmy Jam and current nominees Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, Sarah Jarosz, René Marie, Mýa, and Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco.

The live stream of the Premiere Ceremony will remain on GRAMMY.com as video on demand for 90 days following the event. The 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live following the event on the CBS Television Network from 9 –10:30 p.m. CST .

Margaret Cho, Judy Collins, Ravi Coltrane, Lauren Daigle, For King & Country, René Marie, Ziggy Marley, Carla Morrison, Mýa, Northern Cree, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, Third Coast Percussion, and Brendon Urie each have one GRAMMY nomination this year: Cho for Best Comedy Album (American Myth); Collins with Ari Hest for Best Folk Album (Silver Skies Blue); Coltrane for Best Improvised Jazz Solo (“In Movement”); Daigle for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Trust In You”); For King & Country for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Priceless”); Marie for Best Jazz Vocal Album (Sound Of Red); Marley for Best Reggae Album (Ziggy Marley); Morrison for Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album (Amor Supremo); Mya for Best R&B Album (Smoove Jones); Northern Cree for Best Regional Roots Music Album (It’s A Cree Thing); O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor for Best Bluegrass Album (Coming Home); Third Coast Percussion for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance (Steve Reich); and Brendon Urie with Panic! At The Disco for Best Rock Album (Death Of A Bachelor). Sarah Jarosz has two nominations this year, for Best American Roots Performance (“House Of Mercy”) and Best Folk Album (Undercurrent).

