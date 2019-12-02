Lulu Wang’s ‘The Farewell’ is poised to be noticed at Awards Season

By Diana Cheng

At the Gotham Awards on December 2 in New York City, the multi-talented Chinese-American rapper, comedian, and actor Awkwafina just wins the Best Actress Gotham Awards for her role in “The Farewell”, directed by Chinese-American Lulu Wang. The film is also a nominee for Best Feature, with Wang’s original script nominated for Best Screenplay. Awkwafina had her breakout moment in last year’s “Crazy Rich Asians” directed by Jon M. Chu.

“The Farewell” is poised to receive recognitions as it has been garnering praises since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Shot in both Changchun, China, and New York City, it is based on the real-life family experience of Wang’s when her grandmother was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. A poignant true story that brings out the different viewpoints among members of an extended family representing the cultural perspectives from the East and the West.

Another accolade was announced on November 21, when “The Farewell” was a Best Feature nominee for the 35th Independent Spirit Awards 2020. Shuzhen Zhao, who plays Grandma, Nai Nai, gets a Best Supporting Female nomination. She has recently arrived to the country, her first visit to the U.S., to boost the promotion of the feature during this awards season.

Other film circuit organizations have yet to announce their nominees. Among the numerous awards events coming up in December 2019 and January 2020 include the Screen Actors Guild, the Directors Guild, Film Critics Circle, the Golden Globes, BAFTA, culminating the excitement to the ultimate awards ceremony, the Oscars, which will take place February 9, 2020.

