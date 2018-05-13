Lao children’s book coming this fall

Sahtu Press recently announced the forthcoming release of a new Lao American children’s book this fall entitled “Mommy Eats Fried Grasshoppers” marking a debut by Vilayvanh Bender and the second book by Lao American artist Nor Sanavongsay.

For it’s premise, the two show readers that “Mahlee learns how differently Mommy did things as a child in her country, Laos, than Mahless does in America. She loves doing everything with Mommy, but will she eat fried grasshoppers?” The book currently has a September release date.

Vilayvanh Bender is a private practice Registered Dietitian based in Corona, California working with children and families. She immigrated to America as a seven-year-old refugee girl after the Vietnam War. She’s married and is the mother of two children. Vilayvanh teaches both daughters her cultural heritage through stories and activities.

Artist Nor Sanavongsay is an award-winning Lao American writer in the San Francisco Bay area and the founder of Sahtu Press. He has been a member of the SatJaDham Lao Literary Project, the National Lao American Writers Summit, the Lao Artists Festival of Elgin, among many others. He is the author of children’s books inspired by Lao folktales, such as Xieng Mieng: A Sticky Mess. Some of his handiwork can be seen from companies like Encyclopaedia Britannica, Sears, Zoosk, and Barnes & Noble among others.He has presented at Zappcon, Silicon Valley Comic Con, and many others across the country.

The Mission of Sahtu Press is to publish and promote enduring contemporary Lao American literature and to create academic and grassroots learning opportunities. Sahtu Press acquires, publishes, and markets high quality, imaginative work from emerging and established Lao American writers or those working on issues of interest to the Lao American community. Sahtu Press’s first publications were limited-edition children’s books, including Xieng Mieng and Kiwi the Green Koala. Over the years ahead, Sahtu Press will expand its list to include novels, short stories, as well as poetry.

Today, Sahtu Press is considered one of the nation’s first Lao American-owned and staffed literary publishers. You can visit them online at https://sahtupress.com.