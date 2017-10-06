Knight Foundation funds 29 Arts Challenge ideas

Knight Foundation funds 29 Arts Challenge ideas0
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Oct. 5, 2017) — The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today named 29 winning ideas in the 2017 St. Paul Knight Arts Challenge, a community wide initiative funding projects that engage and enrich St. Paul through the arts.
The winning projects, sharing $1.29 million, will tell the stories of the people of St. Paul through the arts – from the early settlers of Swede Hollow to Hmong-American millennials, from people living with dementia to Lao refugees and children who survived the Somali civil war.
Winning projects also will shape and energize spaces and places, whether through an immersive drive-thru theater performance, a way-finding mural to bring attention to the Creative Enterprise Zone, a movable feast of virtual reality and poetry on the Green Line, or a project matching lawn owners with artists to create public sculptures for all to see.
“The arts bring our community together and provide a place for us to tell our stories,” said Victoria Rogers, vice president for arts at Knight Foundation. “Knight Arts Challenge winners will bring those stories to life and inspire us to think differently and more deeply about the people and places of St. Paul.”
The winners were announced at a celebration event at the James J. Hill Library.
This is the fourth year of the Knight Arts Challenge St. Paul, which has provided $3.5 million to date for projects that answered one question: “What’s your best idea for the arts in St. Paul?” This year’s winners will share $1.29 million, bringing Knight Foundation’s investment through the challenge to nearly $4.8 million.
The challenge is part of a two-pronged strategy that supports established arts institutions to help them better engage the public and funds grassroots initiatives of individual artists and organizations so that everyone has a chance to make their idea a reality.
“Knight Foundation funds the arts because of their ability to inspire communities and connect people to each other and to their city,” said Jai Winston, St. Paul program director for Knight Foundation. “This year’s winners are a testament to the bold inspiration and creativity that make our city a vibrant place.”
A complete list of the 2017 winners is below and at knightarts.org.
The Knight Arts Challenge St. Paul is open to anyone and applicants follow just three rules: 1) The idea must be about the arts; 2) The project must take place in or benefit St. Paul; 3) The grant recipient must find funds to match Knight’s commitment within one year. Applicants propose their idea in a user-friendly 150-word application.
For Knight Arts Challenge updates, follow #knightarts and @knightfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and Knight Foundation on Facebook.
Knight Foundation supports transformational ideas that promote quality journalism, advance media innovation, engage communities and foster the arts. We believe that democracy thrives when people and communities are informed and engaged. For more, visit knightfoundation.org.
Knight Arts Challenge St. Paul winners 2017
CommUNITY: An Urban Dance Movement
Recipient: Annie Moua
Award: $10,000
To give all dancers the opportunity to explore urban dance with free, professionally taught monthly workshops
Little Mekong Artist Residency Project
Recipient: Asian Economic Development Association
Award: $50,000
To establish Little Mekong Business and Cultural District as the center of the vibrant and rapidly growing Asian-American arts and culture community with artist residencies, exhibitions, forums and workshops
El Mesías at Our Lady of Guadalupe
Recipient: Border CrosSING
Award: $5,000
To demonstrate the relevance of choral masterworks through an integration of rarely performed music from 18th-century Mexico and a bilingual version of Handel’s “Messiah”
East Side Stories: Using the Art of Storytelling to Build Bridges Across Generations and Communities
Recipient: East Side Freedom Library
Award: $16,000
To build bridges among neighbors by collecting the stories of East Siders and transforming them into videos which will be shared at a community festival
Way-finding Mural in the Creative Enterprise Zone
Recipient: Erik Pearson
Award: $25,000
To call attention to the thriving Creative Enterprise Zone through a wayfinding mural that will span the east wall of the West Rock paper recycling plant
Rondo Library Renaissance
Recipient: Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library
Award: $60,000
To transform the exterior of the Rondo Library with public art and greenscape that captures the creativity and knowledge inside the building and throughout the neighborhood
Amazing Grace Chorus
Recipient: Giving Voice Initiative
Award: $20,000
To celebrate the creative potential of African-Americans living with Alzheimer’s and other chronic diseases through artistically meaningful choral participation
Minnesota Poetry Unbound
Recipient: Greg Watson
Award: $6,000
To bring poetry into people’s lives by printing poems on paper fans at the Minnesota State Fair
How to Have Fun in a Civil War
Recipient: Ifrah Mansour
Award: $20,000
To tell a captivating story of the resilience of Somalis who lived through Somalia’s 1991 civil war from a child’s perspective
55+ Film School
Recipient: FilmNorth
Award: $18,000
To invite adults 55 years and older to share their stories and wisdom through films created in a series of classes at FilmNorth and senior centers
Lemon Shark
Recipient: Kate Nowlin
Award: $70,000
To explore the primal instinct to return home through a musically driven episodic series that follows three middle-aged St.Paul women who resurrect their teenage cover band after the untimely death of their friend and former bandmate in a polar vortex
The Gathering
Recipient: Kathy Mouacheupao
Award: $7,500
To bring together the diverse community of Rondo with The Gathering, a series of art and food events in community gardens
Saint Paul Lawn Art Fund
Recipient: Lucas Koski
Award: $36,000
To increase the accessibility to and prevalence of neighborhood art by establishing a 1-to-1 matching fund that will help residents commission artists for the creation of public art in their front lawns
Memoirs and Tattoos
Recipient: Maysa Vang
Award: $5,000
To explore the identities of Hmong-American millennials through a documentary film that explores their experiences navigating a clash of culture, language and sexuality
Drive Through Theatre
Recipient: Mixed Blood Theatre Company
Award: $85,000
To immerse audiences in a 12-scene play experienced from their own cars in a drive-thru theater
Art and Arab America: The New Millennium
Recipient: Mizna
Award: $50,000
To showcase Mizna’s 20 years of contributions to Arab culture in Minnesota through a retrospective exhibition, discussions and guided tours at the Minnesota Museum of American Art
Chaos on the Green Line
Recipient: Motionpoems
Award: $125,000
To turn the Green Line into a virtual reality experience that is freely accessed via smartphone app and triggered by the train’s movements
NO PARKING: The Gift of Letting Go
Recipient: Nautilus Music-Theater
Award: $53,000
To present a new electro-acoustic opera that explores how caregivers might guide loved ones through the journey of dementia and memory loss
Transgender Voices Festival
Recipient: One Voice Mixed Chorus
Award: $40,000
To give voice to transgender singers across the state by hosting a two-day Transgender Voices Festival
Let’s Talk: My America
Recipient: Penumbra Theatre
Award: $35,000
To inspire a more loving, inclusive America through the true tales of dignity and strife from Minnesota’s global citizens, performed live on stage and broadcast on the radio
Aardvark in the Park
Recipient: Public Art Saint Paul
Award: $55,000
To bring several neighborhoods together around the Western Sculpture Park with a series of programming and festivals, and a playful new abstract aardvark sculpture designed and built by Cambodian-American architect Souliyahn Keobounpheng
Written in Water
Recipient: Ragamala Dance Company
Award: $45,000
To present the company’s large-scale multimedia dance work “Written in Water” with the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, in conjunction with an extended series of hands-on and digital community engagement programming
Poetry in the Dark in the Park
Recipient: Saint Paul Almanac
Award: $50,000
To bring art into people’s lives by creating a touring installation that consists of a book of poetry and art inside large, custom-designed rocks that will instantly light up when a person approaches
In the Camps: A Refugee Musical
Recipient: Saymoukda Vongsay
Award: $30,000
To tell the story of the Lao people who resettled in St. Paul through a musical with traditional folktales and songs informed by 1970-1980s Thai and American pop
The Ghost Sonata at Swede Hollow
Recipient: Sod House Theater
Award: $60,000
To deepen the understanding of the history of early immigration through a site-specific, immersive production that transforms Swede Hollow Park into a historic hamlet of shanties
WEAVE: Blanketing St Paul in Native Feminism
Recipient: The O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University and Rosy Simas Dance
Award: $145,000
To envelop audiences in an immersive experience of story, dance and quadraphonic sound that weaves together indigenous, trans/queer and feminist/womanist artists of color and audiences at the Ordway Center
Black Market MN
Recipient: Tana Hargest
Award: $75,000
To convene a think tank of black artists to identify and propose solutions to challenges facing St. Paul and share the work via community conversations, podcasts, artist residencies and more
Live Music and Dance Collaboration at St. Paul’s Historic Palace Theater
Recipient: TU Dance and Bon Iver
Award; $75,000
To disrupt traditional barriers in life and art by bringing together TU Dance, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series and Grammy Award-winning Justin Vernon of the indie folk group Bon Iver for an evening of live music and dance at the historic Palace Theatre
River Music in St. Paul
Recipient: Warming House
Award: $20,000
To connect St. Paul residents more deeply with the Mississippi River through free performances that highlight the music of the region and are staged in river-connected parks and sites