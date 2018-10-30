Katha Dance Theatre reimagines ‘The Hungry Stones’

MINNEAPOLIS (Oct. 23, 2018) — Katha Dance Theatre has reimagined its 1994 production of The Hungry Stones with all new choreography and direction by Rita Mustaphi.

Performance of this exciting new performance, featuring the North Indian classical dance form of Kathak, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16 and Saturday, Nov. 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18 at Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts, 528 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Katha Dance Theatre will present a new version of its award-winning dance-drama, The Hungry Stones, at The Cowles Center in Minneapolis. The Hungry Stones is based on Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Kshudhita Pashan , which was originally published in 1895. KDT has reimagined its 1994 production with all new choreography and set design. Using Kathak, a traditional dance technique native to Northern India, KDT will bring the ancient stones and colonial Indian palaces of Tagore’s story to life. The Hungry Stones reflects universal themes about how stones—and the land in general—act as witnesses to history.

The Hungry Stones tells the story of a tax collector who is sent to live and work in a small town. Despite advice to the contrary, he moves into a deserted palace that is believed to be haunted. Legend has it that only one man ever escaped the grip of the palace’s “hungry” stones, and he was driven to the brink of insanity. The tax collector soon finds that dilapidated rooms and courtyards, unassuming in daylight, begin to vibrate with the unfulfilled passions and dreams of the past as evening approaches. He eventually realizes that the palace stones have preserved lifetimes of ungratified desires. As his curiosity turns to obsession, escape appears impossible.