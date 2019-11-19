The Karen Lyu Experience

‘Autumn Leaves’ single released ahead of new album

Karen Lyu, a Korean American jazz vocalist, has released the single, “Autumn Leaves” ahead of the “The Karen Lyu Jazz Experience” CD project, to be available Dec. 7.

Lyu gives a heartfelt spin on the song, “Autumn Leaves,” one of the most-covered jazz songs of all time. The song, and the album were recorded at Saxon Studios in Rochester, New York, featuring industry veterans Lonnie Plaxico (Chet Baker) on bass, Mike Melito (Danilo Perez) on drums and Misha Tsiganov (Clark Terry) on piano.

Growing up as a Korean immigrant in the United States, Lyu lived in California, Texas and Minnesota. She received a Jazz Studies degree from Cornell College and infuses her swinging, soulful songs with music from her homeland.

Karen Lyu

Lyu has more than 20 years of international touring experience and has been featured on various TV and radio stations – including NPR. This new single kicks off the latest installment of the Karen Lyu Jazz Experience.

The Karen Lyu Jazz Experience CD Release Concert with hot Seoul musicians will be celebrated from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Anthony-Bourdain-lauded jazz club, I Have a Dream, South Korea, Seoul, Gangnam-gu, Yeoksam-dong, Teheran-ro 5-gil, 7 KG Tower B1.

For more information, visit Lyu’s website at www.karenlyu.com.