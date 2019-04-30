Karen Lyu & Global Jazz reunion/birthday concert and short film screening

MINNEAPOLIS (April 18, 2019) — Together again for the first time in years Karen Lyu & Global Jazz will perform a reunion/birthday concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Black Dog Cafe in St. Paul.

Karen Lyu

Join former-Minnesotan jazz vocalist Karen Lyu with her former Global Jazz bandmates Craig Hara, drums; Michael O’Brien, bass, and James Allen, guitar. After the performance Lyu will screen 11-minute short film, “Stranger Angels,” a comedy drama with more information at www.strangerangels.net.

Lyu, a Korean-American jazz vocalist and holistic voice coach, now lives in Seoul, South Korea. The concert is part of her three-city U.S. Birthday Tour with stops in St. Paul, Nashville, and New York City. She will be celebrating her 48th birthday with the Karen Lyu Jazz Experience CD project with world-class jazz musicians Lonnie Plaxico (Cassandra Wilson) on bass, Mike Melito (Danilo Perez) on drums and Misha Tsiganov (Clark Terry) on piano.

Lyu swings, scats and soulfully savors heartfelt, brave and quirky songs about life, love and things that matter. Her music is touched by jazz, folk, pop, funk, Motown, 80’s, Broadway, classical, Latin, and Korean folk songs.

Born in Seoul, Korea, Lyu was raised with her immigrant family in California, Texas, and Minnesota. She earned a Jazz Studies degree at Cornell College in Iowa, and sang with over 12 groups, including Fresh Jazz, Global Jazz, Pacha Mamas, Via Brasil, Jazz Transit, and Eddie Piccard Trio since 1993 and also with noted musicians such as Soli Hughes (Sounds of Blackness) and Devon Evans (Bob Marley).

Lyu’s singing has been featured on National Public Radio, Democracy Now, film, TV, radio, cable and all kinds of stages. She’s also traveled and performed in Korea, Europe, Central America, and Brazil. She has won a Minnesota State Arts Board Grant, a NashvilleMuse Songwriter Award and a MusiCares/Grammy Foundation Emergency Grant.

Also known as a Holistic Voice Coach and eHow.com voice expert, Lyu will also be offering a “How to Prevent Losing Your Voice” holistic vocal workshop at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 6 at Walker Community Church, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis. Registration is available online at www.holisticvoicecoach.com/workshops.html



Black Dog Cafe is located at 308 East Prince Street, Saint Paul, Minn. For more information visit https://www.blackdogstpaul.com.

More information about Karen Lyu and her creative projects can be found at: www.karenlyu.com and www.holisticvoicecoach.com.