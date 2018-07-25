Jon F. Jee Schill featured at Poets & Pints

Poets & Pints continues their popular reading series at 7 p.m. Aug. 15, at Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis.

The guests include David Bayliss, a Minneapolis poet, and guest curator Jon F. Jee Schill, with a program centering around the Korean-Adoptee experience.

Seven poets are currently scheduled to appear including Keri Alexander, Jennifer Kwon Dobbs, Kurt Blomberg, Morgan Pearson, Dawn Tomlinson, Anna Luster and Susan Porter. The evening will include the world premiere of several new works by the writers, according to organizers.

Admission is free. Sisyphus Brewing is located at 712 Ontario Ave W Ste 100, Minneapolis, MN 55403.