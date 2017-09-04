7PM film screenings on September 15 and 16 , the Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest at Intermedia Arts will feature a wide selection of short films written and directed by Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants, photographed and edited by Nathan Fisher. Minneapolis, MN – Intermedia Arts is proud to be partnering with The Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project (IARP) and TruRuts to present Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest . Part of IARP’s Iraqi Art Project which brings art and culture “from the Cradle of Civilization to the United States,” Iraqi Voices is a collaborative arts lab that gives Twin Cities-based Iraqi refugees and immigrants an artistic platform to share their stories. Withfilm screenings on, the Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest at Intermedia Arts will feature a wide selection of short films written and directed by Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants, photographed and edited by Nathan Fisher.

In addition to the screenings, additional events, including a panel discussion and workshop, provide opportunities for audiences to dig deeper into the stories and films:

On Friday, September 15 the community is welcome to arrive early at 6PM for a thought-provoking discussion with Iraqi Voices filmmakers, moderated by Tricia Heuring, Public Functionary’s Co-Director/Curator. A reception will follow the Friday evening screening.

On Saturday, September 16 at 3PM , people are invited to attend a Documentary Filmmaking Workshop and Conversation at Intermedia Arts in uptown Minneapolis to learn more about the craft of documentary filmmaking, moderated by Film Director, Producer, and Writer E.G. Bailey of Tru Ruts about the craft of documentary filmmaking. ($7 | RSVP Required | No one turned away).