Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest

The Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project, Tru Ruts, and Intermedia Arts present
An Evening of Films Written & Directed by Iraqi-Minnesotan Refugees & Immigrants
Part of the Brown CINEMA Café series
September 15-16, 2017
Minneapolis, MN – Intermedia Arts is proud to be partnering with The Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project (IARP) and TruRuts to present Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest. Part of IARP’s Iraqi Art Project which brings art and culture “from the Cradle of Civilization to the United States,” Iraqi Voices is a collaborative arts lab that gives Twin Cities-based Iraqi refugees and immigrants an artistic platform to share their stories. With 7PM film screenings on September 15 and 16, the Iraqi Voices: Mini Film Fest at Intermedia Arts will feature a wide selection of short films written and directed by Iraqi-Minnesotan refugees and immigrants, photographed and edited by Nathan Fisher.
In addition to the screenings, additional events, including a panel discussion and workshop, provide opportunities for audiences to dig deeper into the stories and films:
On Friday, September 15 the community is welcome to arrive early at 6PM for a thought-provoking discussion with Iraqi Voices filmmakers, moderated by Tricia Heuring, Public Functionary’s Co-Director/Curator. A reception will follow the Friday evening screening.
On Saturday, September 16 at 3PM, people are invited to attend a Documentary Filmmaking Workshop and Conversation at Intermedia Arts in uptown Minneapolis to learn more about the craft of documentary filmmaking, moderated by Film Director, Producer, and Writer E.G. Bailey of Tru Ruts about the craft of documentary filmmaking. ($7 | RSVP Required | No one turned away).
Space for all of these events is limited. Audiences are encouraged to purchase their tickets to the film screenings and workshops in advance.
WHEN:
   September 15, 2017 | Friday
      6PM: Pre-Screening Panel Discussion
      7PM: Film Screening
      Reception to follow the screening
   September 16, 2017 | Saturday
      3PM: Documentary Filmmaking Workshop & Conversation
      7PM: Film Screening
ADMISSION & TICKETS:
   $7
WHERE:
   Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Iraqi Voices is a collaborative arts lab run by the Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project, which gives Twin Cities-based Iraqi refugees and immigrants an artistic platform to share their stories. Participants work with filmmaker Nathan Fisher to write and direct documentary films about topics important to them. Watch more Iraqi Voices films here
ABOUT BROWN CINEMA CAFE
The Catalyst Series is a platform for transformative, socially engaged new work. Through performing, media, and visual arts, the Catalyst Series sparks lasting dialogue in provocative and visionary ways, showcasing work by today’s emerging and vanguard artists. The series offers a pathway for traditionally underrepresented artists, emerging local changemakers, and projects that ignite innovation.
ABOUT THE IRAQI AND AMERICAN RECONCILIATION PROJECT | reconciliationproject.org
The Minneapolis-based Iraqi and American Reconciliation Project engages Iraqis and Americans in the arts, education, and cultural and professional exchanges in an effort to counter negative stereotypes, strengthen cultural awareness and understanding, and provide a platform for cross-cultural dialogue.
ABOUT TRU RUTS | truruts.com
Tru Ruts is an artistic organization based in Minneapolis with a history of high caliber artistic work ranging from films to theatre performances, a record label to workshops and residencies. Tru Ruts projects include Freestyle Theatre, Foto Libre, Speakeasy Records and others.
ABOUT INTERMEDIA ARTS | IntermediaArts.org
As Minnesota’s premier multidisciplinary, multicultural arts organization, Intermedia Arts builds understanding among people by catalyzing and inspiring artists to make changes in their lives and communities. We provide creative people of all ages with the opportunities, tools, and support to come together across disciplines, sectors, and boundaries to connect, create, share, collaborate, innovate, think big, and act as catalysts for positive community-driven and community-defined change.We are a nationally recognized leader in empowering artists and community leaders to used arts-based approaches to solve community issues. By stimulating deeper community engagement and providing a platform for the stories and experiences of underrepresented communities locally, nationally, and internationally, we contribute to a stronger, healthier society.
Art. Changes. Everything
This activity is made possible with support from The Carolyn Foundation and by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, and a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation Minnesota.
