Huay-Bing Law is winner of HBO APA Visionaries Short Film Competition

HBO has named Texas filmmaker Huay-Bing Law the grand prize winner of its 2018 HBO Asian Pacific American Visionaries Short Film Competition. Law, who is currently pursuing his MFA in Film Production at the University of Texas at Austin, was honored at an awards ceremony last Friday following the premiere of his short, “June”, at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival. The second and third place winners were Los Angeles-based directors Feng-I Fiona Roan (“Jiejie”) and Maritte Go (“Remittance”), respectively.

The trio of films, which explores historic – and timely – issues of immigration, racism and assimilation, will premiere today on HBO’s on-demand and digital platforms (including HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals) as part of “Asian Pacific American Visionaries”, a short film program featuring the works of emerging Asian American directors. The works will be available to stream throughout May in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.