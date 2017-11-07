St. Paul, Minn. (Nov. 7, 2017) — Green T Productions (www.greentproductions.org) presents “Frankenstein: A Modern Prometheus,” directed by Kathy Welch from Nov. 17-26 at the Historic Mounds Theatre, 1029 Hudson Rd, St Paul, MN 55106.

Mirroring the grotesque creature of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s iconic novel, scenes of gothic horror are cobbled together with Green T’s signature physical style. An eerie parade of misshapen beings, a visual nod to the 1931 Karloff film, oversized puppets, and at the center, the heartbreaking, female-centered story of an ambitious medical student who brings a creature to life, then shuns it. Locked out of society, deprived of human contact, understanding and compassion, the creature tragically lashes out.

The musical composition is by Miriam Gerberg. The eclectic performance style features movement-based theater, puppetry and live music, including original compositions for accordion and taiko drums.

To highlight feminist themes in Shelley’s novel, director Kathy Welch casts women in the central roles of the story:

Heidi Berg as the Doctor

Natalie Rae Wass as the Creature

Mickaylee Shaughnessy as the Captain

Heather Quigley as the Betrothed

Jennifer Rathsack as the Friend

Misty Brehmer as the Blind Cottager

Avian Jangula as the Medical Student

Other performers include: Derek Dirlam, Matt Kelly, Matthew Kessen, David Schneider, and Erik Sorensen.

The creative staff includes:

Assistant Direction by Ki Seung Rhee

Original Composition and Music Direction by Miriam Gerberg

Taiko Drumming by Wendy Jedlička and the Taikollaborative

Costume Design by Lisa Conley

Puppet Design by Loren Vork

Prop Design by Ryan Voss

Set Design by Kathy Welch and Rick Coleman

Lighting Design by Emmet Kowler

Monster Prosthetics by Bill Hedrick

When:

Fri November 17 at 7:30 pm

Sat November 18 at 7:30 pm

Sun November 19 at 2:30 pm

Mon November 20 at 7:30 pm (Pay What You Can Night)

Fri November 24 at 7:30 pm

Sat November 25 at 7:30 pm

Sun November 26 at 2:30 pm

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors and $12 for students. Monday, Nov. 20 is by Pay What You Can donation.

Green T Productions was founded in Minneapolis in 1999 and has subsequently produced over 30 productions highlighting their characteristic stylized-movement-based story telling. Green T Productions inspires, expand horizons and challenge assumptions with creative physical performance that straddles the boundaries of music, dance and theater. Green T won a 2015 Ivey Award for Prince Rama’s Journey, a collaboration with Sumunar Indonesian Music and Dance. Kathy Welch is Green T Productions’ Artistic Director and has directed all and written or adapted most GTP productions. Green T Productions is supported by ArtsLab, a leadership and strategy development program of Arts Midwest. Kathy has also been Artistic and Education Director at the Old Gem Theater in New Richmond Wisconsin since 2002.

Tickets available at: www.moundstheatre.org, or call the Historic Mounds Theatre at 651-772-2253. The Mounds Theatre is handicapped accessible.