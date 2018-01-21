Orlando, Fla. — The University of Central Florida presents an exhibit sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, and inspired by MacArthur Foundation Fellow Dinaw Mengestu’s first novel, The Beautiful Things That Heaven Bears (2007). Finding Home: The Global Refugee Crisis will be on view though Feb. 2, 2018, in the art gallery of the School of Visual Arts and Design at 12400 Aquarius Agora Dr., Orlando, Fla., 32816.

Featuring work by Reem Bassous, Alex Callender, Adrienne Der Marderosian, Pam Cooper, Joe Cory, Lauren Greenwald, Hiwa K, Hyung-in Kim, George Lorio, Casey McGuire, Vukasin Nedeljkovic, Binod Shrestha, Eun-Kyung Suh and Lance Winn the exhibition explores borders as geographical and symbolic dividing lines; displacement, asylum seeking, and migration; refugee camps and detention centers; resettlement cities and political responses to the global refugee crisis.