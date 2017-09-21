Elgin Awards announced

MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 21, 2017) — The Science Fiction Fantasy Poetry Association (SFPA) has announced the winners of its 2017 Elgin Awards for best collections of speculative poetry published in the previous two years.

Named after SFPA founder Suzette Haden Elgin who passed away in 2015, the SFPA awards are presented to the top three contestants for best chapbook and for best full-length book.

2017 Elgin Award Results

Full-Length Book Category

First Place

“Field Guide to the End of the World”

Jeannine Hall Gailey

Moon City Press (2016)

Second (Tie)

“A History of the Cetacean American Diaspora”

Jenna Le Anchor

Plume (2016)

“Small Spirits Dark Dolls”

Marge Simon

Midnight Town Media (2016)

Third

“Dead Starships”

Wendy Rathbone

Eye Scry Publications (2016)

Chapbook Category

First Place

“Leviathan”

Neil Aitken

Hyacinth Girl Press (2016)

Second Place

“Radio Heart or How Robots Fall Out of Love”

Margaret Rhee

Finishing Line Press (2016)

Third Place

“Apocalypse”

John Mannone

Alban Lake (2015)

This year’s Elgin Awards had 21 nominees in the chapbook category and 31 nominees in the full-length category, one of the largest years since the awards were first established in 2013.

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Poetry Association was established in 1978 and has an international membership representing over 19 nations and cultures including the United States, Italy, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, Poland, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Israel, South Africa, Singapore, Thailand, Laos, the Hmong, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information visit http://www.sfpoetry.com.