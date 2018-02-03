‘Detective Chinatown 2’ release in February

Burbank, Calif. (Feb. 3, 2018) — “Detective Chinatown 2”, the follow up film to the 2015 Chinese hit that went on to gross more than $126 million (RMB 820m), reunites writer/director Chen Sicheng and stars Wang Baoqiang and Liu Haoran, who reprise their roles as detectives Tang Ren and Qin Feng, respectively.

With filming in New York City and Beijing, the story follows the case of New York Chinatown godfather Uncle Qi, who’s missing son turns into a murder investigation. Detective duo Tang and Qin team up again to hunt down the killer — this time with some help from the International Detective Alliance.

The main cast also includes Xiao Yang, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Michael Pitt and Japanese star Tsumabuki Satoshi.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced Jan. 19 that it had acquired domestic distribution rights for the follow up to the Chinese hit “Detective Chinatown” from Wanda Media Co., Ltd., according to Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. Pictures, and Jiang Defu, general manager of Wanda Media. The deal marks the second collaboration between the two companies, following last year’s worldwide blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”

The new action comedy has been slated for release in 48 markets and will open on Chinese New Year, Feb. 16, 2018.

“China has become a major contributor to the global film industry and Wanda is a company at the forefront of that rise,” Goldstein said. “We are excited to expand our relationship with them and to bring this new project to American audiences.”

Jiang said the film is an exciting new cooperation that will expand the global footprint of Chinese language films.

“Warner Bros., as one of the most successful studios in the industry, will bring our latest movie to North American audiences, and we look forward to the launch of this fresh, comedy detective film during the Chinese New Year,” Jiang said.

This film is a presentation of Wanda Media Co., Ltd. And Horgos Shine Asia Pictures & Culture Media Co., Ltd., in association with China Film Co., Ltd., Wanda Pictures (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., Huoerguosi Happy Picture Co., Ltd., Youku Pictures Co., Ltd., Xiomi Pictures Co., Ltd., Horgos Youth Enlight Pictures Co., Ltd., Beijing Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, Horgos Jin Yi Film Co., Ltd., Zhe Jiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Dadi Century (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Gosh Film Entertainment Co., Ltd., Yili JoyPictures Co., Ltd., Huawen Picture Co., Ltd., and Lian Ray Pictures.

Here is a list of theaters that will screen “Detective Chinatown 2.”

Arizona

Arizona Mills 25 with IMAX (Tempe, AZ)

AMC Ahwatukee 24 (Phoenix, AZ)

Centerpoint 11 (Tempe, AZ)

Gateway Pavilions 18 (Avondale, AZ)

California

Atlantic Times Square 14 (Monterey Park, CA)

Burbank Town Center 8 (Burbank, CA)

Cerritos 16 (Cerritos, CA)

Cinemark 18 and XD (Los Angeles, CA)

Citywalk Stadium 19 with IMAX (Universal City, CA)

Cupertino Square 16 with IMAX (Cupertino, CA)

Daly City 20 + XD (Daly City, CA)

Laguna Village 12 (Sacramento, CA)

La Jolla 12 (La Jolla, CA)

Norwalk 20 (Norwalk, CA)

Mercado 20 with IMAX (Santa Clara, CA)

Metreon 16 with IMAX & ETX (San Francisco, CA)

Milpitas Great Mall 20 + XD (Milpitas, CA)

Mission Valley 20 with IMAX (San Diego, CA)

Ontario Mills 30 with Dolby (Ontario, CA)

Orange 30 with IMAX & ETX (Orange, CA)

Puente Hills 20 with IMAX (Industry, CA)

Rolling Hills 20 (Torrance, CA)

Shattuck 10 (Berkeley, CA)

Union City 25 + XD (Union City, CA)

University Town Center 6 (Irvine, CA

Colorado

Westminster 24 (Westminster, CO)

District of Columbia

Georgetown 14 (Washington, DC)

Florida

Aventura Mall 24 with IMAX & ETX (Aventura, FL)

Regency 24 with IMAX (Jacksonville, FL)

Sunset Place 24 with IMAX (South Miami, FL)

Veterans 24 (Tampa, FL)

Waterford Lakes Stadium 20 with IMAX (Orlando, FL)

Georgia

Hollywood Stadium 24 @ North I‐85 (Chamblee, GA)

Southlake Pavilion 24 with IMAX (Morrow, GA)

Sugarloaf Mills 18 (Lawrenceville, GA)

Hawaii

Cons Kapolei 16 (Kapolei, HI)

Cons Pearlridge West 16 (Aiea, HI)

Dole Cannery 18 with IMAX & RPX (Honolulu, HI)

Indiana

Showplace 11 Bloomington (Bloomington, IN)

Wabash Landing 9 (West Lafayette, IN)

Illinois

Champaign 13 (Champaign, IL)

River East 21 (Chicago, IL)

Rosemont 18 (Rosemont, IL)

Savoy 16 + IMAX (Savoy, IL)

South Barrington 30 (South Barrington, IL)

Kansas

Town Center 20 (Leawood, KS)

Kentucky

AMC Stonybrook 20 (Louisville, KY)

Lexington 10 (Lexington, KY)

Maryland

Egyptian 24 + XD (Hanover, MD)

Rio 18 with IMAX (Gaithersburg, MD)

Rockville Center Stadium 13 (Rockville, MD)

Massachusetts

Boston Common 19 with IMAX (Boston, MA)

Showcase Revere 20 (Revere, MA)

Michigan

AMC Forum 30 with IMAX (Sterling Heights, MI)

AMC John R 15 (Madison Heights, MI)

Great Lakes 25 (Auburn Hills, MI)

Livonia 20 with IMAX (Livonia, MI)

NCG Lansing Eastwood 18 + Xtreme (Lansing, MI)

Minnesota

Rosedale 14 with IMAX (Roseville, MN)

Showplace 16 Inver Grove Heights (Inver Grove Heights, MN)

Southdale Center 16 (Edina, MN)

Nebraska

Oak View 24 (Omaha, NE)

Nevada

Century Orleans 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

Town Square 18 (Las Vegas, NV)

New Jersey

Cherry Hill 24 with IMAX (Cherry Hill, NJ)

Hamilton 24 (Hamilton, NJ)

Jersey Gardens 20 with IMAX (Elizabeth, NJ)

New Brunswick 18 (New Brunswick, NJ)

Ridgefield Park 12 (Ridgefield Park, NJ)

New York

19th Street East 6 (New York, NY)

College Point Multi 12 (Flushing, NY)

Crossgates Mall 18 + IMAX (Albany, NY)

Empire 25 with IMAX & Dolby @ Prime (New York, NY)

Regal Destiny USA Stadium 19 IMAX & RPX (Syracuse, NY)

North Carolina

Carolina Pavilion 24 (Charlotte, NC)

Concord Mills 24 with IMAX (Concord, NC)

Southpoint 17 with IMAX (Durham, NC)

Ohio

Easton Town Center 30 (Columbus, OH)

Lennox Town Center 24 with IMAX (Columbus, OH)

Valley View 24 (Valley View, OH)

Oklahoma

Quail Springs 24 (Oklahoma City, OK)

Oregon

Fox Tower Stadium 10 (Portland, OR)

Valley River Center Stadium 15 + IMAX (Eugene, OR)

Pennsylvania

Neshaminy 24 with IMAX (Bensalem, PA)

Riverview Plaza Stadium 17 IMAX & RPX (Philadelphia, PA)

Waterfront 22 DIT with IMAX (Homestead, PA)



Texas

First Colony 24 (Sugarland, TX)

Grand Palace 22 + AVX (Richmond, TX)

Grapevine Mills 30 DIT with IMAX (Grapevine, TX)

Gulf Pointe 30 with IMAX (Houston, TX)

Legacy 24 + XD (Plano, TX)

Mesquite 30 DIT with IMAX (Mesquite, TX)

Silverado 16 (San Antonio, TX)

Studio 30 Houston with IMAX (Houston, TX)

Virginia

Hoffman 22 with IMAX (Alexandria, VA)

Washington

Alderwood 16 (Lynnwood, WA)

Century Federal Way + XD (Federal Way, WA)

Pacific Place 11 (Seattle, WA)

Southcenter 16 (Tukwila, WA)

Wisconsin

Southgate Cinemas 10 (Milwaukee, WI)