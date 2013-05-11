TU closes its ninth season with three world premieres on Fri., May 31, Sat., June 1 at 8 p.m., and Sun., June 2 at 2 p.m. at O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105.

Join TU Dance at The O’Shaughnessy as the company closes out its ninth performance season with a spring dance concert of world premiere works by Uri Sands and Camille A. Brown. Sands presents two premieres-a triptych of duets titled No Middle Name, and Escapades- an adventurous full-company work exploring themes of vice and escape of the everyday.

Solo work makes up New York choreographer Camille A. Brown’s new piece, Make Amends, which was specially commissioned for this concert by The O’Shaughnessy. Also on the program is Dwight Rhoden’s lyrical B Sessions, set to the music of Beethoven.

Under the artistic direction of Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands, TU Dance has garnered audience and critical acclaim for its diverse repertory, versatile artists, and for performances that are engaging, dynamic and generous. Modern dance, classical ballet, African based and urban vernacular movements featuring company members Toni Pierce-Sands, Uri Sands, Berit Ahlgren, Hassan Ingraham, Christopher LaPlante, Lucas Melsha, Alanna Morris, David Rue, Duncan Schultz , Katelyn Skelley, Yusha Marie Sorzano and Elayna Waxse.

Founded in 2004 by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands, TU Dance has become a Twin Cities favorite, featuring Uri’s signature choreography which combines modern dance, classical ballet, African based and urban vernacular movements in inventive and unpredictable ways.

Known for her soloist performances in Ailey signature pieces such asRevelations, Toni’s career also includes seasons with progressive European companies such as Tanz Forum in Germany and Company Rick Odums in Paris. Uri, meanwhile, developed a considerable reputation as both dancer and choreographer with companies like Complexions and North Carolina Dance Theatre. Along with the many honors for TU Dance, Toni and Uri were each awarded McKnight Artist Fellowships for dance and choreography, respectively, and several Sage Awards. For more information visit www.tudance.org

Adults $18, $25, $31; seniors 65+/students $16, $23, $29 (Tickets include a $2 restoration fee). Call 651-690-6700 or online at www.theoshaughnessy.com.

