Rennie Harris and Michael Sakamoto in ‘Flash’

Intermedia Arts presents
Flash
Written, Choreographed, and Performed by
Rennie Harris and Michael Sakamoto

“Their solos of slowed-motion popping and constricted bodies merged into unison movements of mutual pain. Two different cultures and worlds found their dance of darkness together”thinkingdance.net
MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2017) — Flash is a dance theater duet written, choreographed, and performed by dance gurus Rennie Harris and Michael Sakamoto, combining their dual approaches to manifesting a body in crisis. Hip-hop and butoh dance were both born from marginalized, postwar, urban subcultures. Both embody a philosophical approach to the creation of cultural identity through dance.
Taking over the stage for a limited two-night run at Intermedia Arts, Flash is an interdisciplinary performance project combining butoh, hip-hop, multimedia, and other theatrical elements to address the intersection of urban and environmental crisis, social resistance, and corporeal identity. Having previously enthralled audiences from Vancouver to Chicago, Santa Monica to Philadelphia, Chicago to Richmond, Flash is a must-see event for Twin Cities audiences.
Flash is illumination, enlightenment, stealthiness, and transcendence.
Flash is the impermanence of life and the urgent need for transformation.
TICKETS
     $15 in Advance, and for Students and Seniors
$18 at the Door
$10/person for groups of eight or more.

Tickets for Flash are on sale at IntermediaArts.org/box-office or by calling 800.838.3006.


WHEN
      DATES & TIMES
March 3, 2017 | Friday | 7:30 p.m.
March 4, 2017 | Saturday7:30 p.m.

WHERE
      Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
REVIEWS
“Takes the greatest risks and makes the boldest and most moving discoveries.” -Fabrik Magazine

“They achieve some insights into themselves, how they relate to each other, and how their art forms engage with, mirror, and change each other – and maybe us.” -Philadelphia Inquirer
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
LORENZO (RENNIE) HARRIS is Founder and Artistic Director of Rennie Harris Puremovement, a hip-hop dance company dedicated to preserving and disseminating hip-hop culture through workshops, lectures, residencies, mentor programs, and performances. Harris’s work tours the globe and encompasses diverse African-American traditions while simultaneously presenting the voice of a new generation through its ever-evolving interpretations of dance. Harris is committed to providing audiences with a sincere view of the spirit of hip-hop rather than the commercially exploited stereotypes portrayed by the media. Harris is most known for his evening length work, Rome & Jewels, choreographed and directed in collaboration with dramaturge Ozzie Jones and composer/sound designer Darin Ross. Rome & Jewels uses Shakespeare’s text and original material by the cast to tell its own story based on West Side Story and Romeo and Juliet. Rome & Jewels is the longest touring hip-hop dance theater work in American history. Harris also created the full-length shows, Legends of Hip Hop, Students of the Asphalt Jungle, and Facing MekkaRome & Jewels was awarded three Bessie Awards, two Alvin Ailey Black Choreographers Award, an Ethnic Dance Award, Herb Alpert Award in the Arts for Choreography and nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award (UK). He has received the “Philadelphia Rocky” award, Governors Artist of the Year Award, USA artist award for choreography, and honorary doctorates from Bates College and Columbia College-Chicago and was a USA cultural ambassador in President Obama’s cultural exchange program, Dance Motion, traveling to Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, and Israel.
MICHAEL SAKAMOTO is a transdisciplinary artist active in dance, theater, media, and photography. He is best known as an innovator in contemporary butoh, which serves as the philosophical base of all of his works. Michael’s ensemble and solo performances have been presented in over a dozen countries throughout Asia, Europe, and North America, including the Vancouver International Dance Festival (Canada), GAS Festival (Sweden), TACT/Fest (Japan), and REDCAT (Los Angeles). He has won awards and grants from major funders, including Japan Foundation, Asian Cultural Council, Arts International, Meet the Composer, DanceUSA, and many others. Michael began his performance career perfoming and touring with legendary performance artist, Rachel Rosenthal, and was founding co- director of the avant-garde theater ensemble, Empire of Teeth, cited by LA Weekly as Best of LA theater companies. Additionally, Michael is a scholar and educator who has taught and lectured internationally; faculty and former Co-Director of the MFA in Interdisciplinary Arts Program at Goddard College; and currently Assistant Professor in Dance at University of Iowa.
ABOUT INTERMEDIA ARTS’ CATALYST SERIES
Intermedia Arts’ Catalyst Series is a platform for transformative, socially engaged new work. Through performing, media and visual arts, the Catalyst Series sparks lasting dialogue in provocative and visionary ways, showcasing work by artists whose voices are in motion. The series offers a pathway for traditionally underrepresented emerging artists and projects that ignite innovation.
About Intermedia Arts | IntermediaArts.org 
As Minnesota’s premier multidisciplinary, multicultural arts organization, Intermedia Arts builds understanding among people by catalyzing and inspiring artists to make changes in their lives and communities. We provide creative people of all ages with the opportunities, tools, and support to come together across disciplines, sectors, and boundaries to connect, create, share, collaborate, innovate, think big, and act as catalysts for positive community-driven and community-defined change. We are a nationally recognized leader in empowering artists and community leaders to used arts-based approaches to solve community issues. By stimulating deeper community engagement and providing a platform for the stories and experiences of underrepresented communities locally, nationally, and internationally, we contribute to a stronger, healthier society.
Art. Changes. Everything
 Intermedia Arts // 2822 Lyndale Ave South // Minneapolis, Minnesota 55408
 This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund, and a grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation Minnesota.
