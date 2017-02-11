Rennie Harris and Michael Sakamoto in ‘Flash’

MINNEAPOLIS (Feb. 7, 2017) — Flash is a dance theater duet written, choreographed, and performed by dance gurus Rennie Harris and Michael Sakamoto, combining their dual approaches to manifesting a body in crisis. Hip-hop and butoh dance were both born from marginalized, postwar, urban subcultures. Both embody a philosophical approach to the creation of cultural identity through dance. is a dance theater duet written, choreographed, and performed by dance gurusand, combining their dual approaches to manifesting a body in crisis. Hip-hop and butoh dance were both born from marginalized, postwar, urban subcultures. Both embody a philosophical approach to the creation of cultural identity through dance.

Taking over the stage for a limited two-night run at Intermedia Arts, Flash is an interdisciplinary performance project combining butoh, hip-hop, multimedia, and other theatrical elements to address the intersection of urban and environmental crisis, social resistance, and corporeal identity. Having previously enthralled audiences from Vancouver to Chicago, Santa Monica to Philadelphia, Chicago to Richmond, Flash is a must-see event for Twin Cities audiences.

Flash is illumination, enlightenment, stealthiness, and transcendence.

Flash is the impermanence of life and the urgent need for transformation.

TICKETS

$15 in Advance, and for Students and Seniors

$18 at the Door

$10/person for groups of eight or more. $15 in Advance, and for Students and Seniors$18 at the Door$10/person for groups of eight or more. Tickets for Flash are on sale at IntermediaArts.org/box-office or by calling 800.838.3006.





WHEN

DATES & TIMES

March 3, 2017 | Friday | 7:30 p.m.

March 4, 2017 | Saturday | 7:30 p.m.

WHERE

Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55408