‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and other nods for Asian films at Golden Globes nominations

By Diana Cheng

AAP Film & Arts Writer

Kicking off the glamor of the upcoming awards season is the nomination announcement of the 76th Golden Globe Awards the morning of Thursday, Nov. 6.

The award ceremony is the annual highlight of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) to honor performances and productions in both television and film. Sandra Oh will co-host the Golden Globe Awards with Andy Samberg, live from Los Angeles on NBC on Jan. 6, 2019. at 5 p.m. (PST).

The John M. Chu directed summer sensation, “Crazy Rich Asians”, with an all Asian cast in twenty-five years since “The Joy Luck Club”, gets a nom for Best Picture – Comedy or Musical. Its lead star Constance Wu also gets a nod as a nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

In the Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language category, two Asian films are represented. They are “Capernaum” directed by Nadine Labaki from Lebanon and “Shoplifters” directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda of Japan. Both films are winners at the Cannes Film Festival this year, “Capernaum” capturing the Jury Prize and “Shoplifters” garnering the top honor, the Palme d’Or.

Sandra Oh receives a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in the BBC America production “Killing Eve.” The Korean-Canadian made history earlier this year as the first Asian woman to receive a Prime-Time Emmy nomination for lead actress in a drama series. Hopefully, Asian representations in film awards will become a normalizing trend.

Read previous AAPRESS.com reviews and stories on the films: “Crazy Rich Asians”, “Capernaum”, “Shoplifters”, and “The Joy Luck Club.”