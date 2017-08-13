Couture Korea: First major US exhibition of Korean fashion

San Francisco (Aug. 10, 2017) — From the courts of the Joseon dynasty (1392–1910) to the runways of Paris, Couture Korea immerses audiences in the splendid sophistication of historical and contemporary Korean fashion. The result of a partnership between the Seoul-based Arumjigi Culture Keepers Foundation and San Francisco’s Asian Art Museum, Couture Korea introduces U.S. audiences to the incomparable artistry and artistic legacy of Korean dress.

The Asian Art Museum is the only venue for Couture Korea, which will be on view from Nov. 3, 2017 to Feb. 4, 2018. This original exhibition features more than 120 works, ranging from re-creations of garments from the Joseon dynasty to contemporary designs from Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel, pioneer of Korean fashion Jin Teok, and two Seoul-based Korean designers. Couture Korea delves deeper than the clothing’s formal beauty and superb craftsmanship to show that these works, as art, are not only intimate objects but also cultural expressions. Visitors will come away with a rich understanding of the social and cultural roots, as well as the global impact, of Korean fashion.

Arumjigi, a group of researchers, scholars and artisans dedicated to the preservation, exhibition and promotion of Korean cultural practices, has prepared a range of garments for inclusion in Couture Korea that represent traditional Korean fashion: re-creations of kings’ robes made from fabric so fine it is nearly transparent, 18th-century courtesans’ ensembles, and children’s first-birthday costumes. In addition, contemporary styles created by world-renowned Korean designers, including “master of deconstruction” Jin Teok (b. 1934), “tech” fabric impresario Im Seonoc (b. 1962) and understated traditionalist Jung Misun (b. 1984), will be shown alongside Korea-inspired looks from Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel.

Even in today’s ultra-modern, forward-looking Korea, traditional culture continues to be relevant. Couture Korea reveals how contemporary designs emerged from specific historical contexts and social customs and how many were influenced by traditional handicrafts and artisanal practices.

“Couture Korea elegantly ties together the traditions of the past with contemporary clothing design to illuminate the ways Koreans — and global fashion aficionados — express themselves and their cultural affiliations through dress today,” explains exhibition organizer and Asian Art Museum Curator of Korean Art Hyonjeong Kim Han. “By guiding audiences in identifying the unique shapes, materials and colors that distinguish the spirit of Korean fashion, we reveal fashion’s critical role in defining Korean cultural identity now and in the future.”

Exhibition Organization

