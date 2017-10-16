‘Connections’ project with James Sewell Ballet and the Ahn Trio

CONNECTIONS

James Sewell Ballet with the Ahn Trio

Friday – Sunday, Nov. 3-4 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 5 at 2 p.m.

The O’Shaughnessy at St. Catherine University

Tickets: $22-$34 (discounts for students, seniors, military, MPR, TPT, groups)

Saint Paul, Minn. (Oct. 16, 2017) — Two dynamic ensembles, Minnesota’s own James Sewell Ballet and the acclaimed Ahn Trio, join creative forces at The O’Shaughnessy from November 3-5.

Connections, a vibrant program combining artistic excellence with intelligence and humor. The three sisters of the Ahn Trio — Lucia on piano, Angella on violin and Maria on cello — embrace 21st century classical music with flare and style and offer a new take on the piano trio. Exemplars of contemporary ballet, James Sewell Ballet has earned a distinct reputation for innovative live music and dance performances. Together, they will present, a vibrant program combining artistic excellence with intelligence and humor.

The inventive ensembles share many of the same qualities and values. The Ahns are a joyous powerhouse of sleek, sophisticated, insightful virtuosity that mingles well with James Sewell Ballet’s kindhearted, graceful and witty choreography. The playful aspect of their partnership allows an honest, authentic place from where they can be creative. The program will feature imaginative collaborative improvisations exploring the intersections between the artists, with musicians in motion and dancers creating percussive music with their bodies.

Purple Rain and a new piece using existing Ahn Trio repertoire focusing on the tango form (with guest artist and Sewell’s tango partner, Sabine Ibes). Highlights include a new work by Eric Funk , a Montana-based contemporary composer, an arrangement of Prince’sand a new piece using existing Ahn Trio repertoire focusing on the tango form (with guest artist and Sewell’s tango partner,).

The program will also include the premiere of Romance, a commission by Gloria and Fred Sewell in honor of their 60th anniversary, choreographed by their son, James Sewell, and set to the Romance for Violin and Orchestra by Dvořák.

In addition, some sections will feature just the Ahn Trio performing and other sections will have James Sewell Ballet dancers without the trio.

Connections are $22-$34. There are discounts for groups, students, seniors, MPR and TPT members, and military. For more information and tickets, contact The O’Shaughnessy Ticket Office at 12-5pm on the main campus of St. Catherine University at Tickets forare $22-$34. There are discounts for groups, students, seniors, MPR and TPT members, and military. For more information and tickets, contact The O’Shaughnessy Ticket Office at 651-690-6700 or visit the Ticket Office Mon.-Sat.,on the main campus of St. Catherine University at 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul . Tickets can also be purchased online at oshag.stkate.edu

ABOUT AHN TRIO

Hailed as “exacting and exciting musicians” by the LA Times, the three sisters of the Ahn Trio (Lucia on the piano, Angella on the violin, and Maria on the cello) have earned a distinguished reputation for embracing 21st century classical music with their unique style and innovative collaborations. In 2011, President Obama invited the Ahn Trio to perform at the White House for a State Dinner honoring South Korea.

In two decades of touring, the Trio has performed in all 50 states and in over 30 countries, and has recorded six albums. The first, a recording of Ravel and Villa-Lobos trios brought rave reviews, with Audio Magazine praising “this is one of Ravel’s best and never better played”. The next EMI recording of trios by Dvorak, Suk, and Shostakovich, won Germany’s prestigious ECHO Award. An MTV appearance on Bryan Adams’ “Unplugged” inspired the trio to make “Ahn-Plugged” (EMI), and “Groovebox” (EMI) soon followed. The Trio recently formed LAMP (Lucia Angella Maria Productions), producing “Lullaby For My Favorite Insomniac”. This album led to a fruitful relationship with Sony. Meanwhile, the sisters made a joint album “Smetana” (Warner) with the Czech Grammy-winning rock group Tata Bojs.

ABOUT JAMES SEWELL BALLET

James Sewell Ballet was founded in New York City by James Sewell and Sally Rousse and brought to Minnesota in 1993. Combining their expertise, vision and chutzpah they envisioned a close-knit company of dance artists willing to both challenge their physical limits and expand their notions about ballet. Over two decades later, critically acclaimed JSB performances move and delight audiences across the country. The embodiment of the original vision is a professional company of dancers performing innovative work that explores the technical boundaries of ballet.

ABOUT THE O’SHAUGHNESSY

Located on the scenic main campus of St. Catherine University, The O’Shaughnessy is one of the Twin Cities’ premiere venues for showcasing the arts. Since opening in 1970, The O’Shaughnessy has presented a dazzling array of both local and national performing arts companies, including the Minnesota Orchestra, The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, James Sewell Ballet, TU Dance, The Indigo Girls, Joan Baez and countless others. In addition, the venue hosts public events, student and community performances and features multicultural programming with an emphasis on dance, music and theater. Known for its dedication to artistic development and collaboration, the venue has premiered over 400 new works by local and national artists. The O’Shaughnessy is the home of the Women of Substance series, which showcases the artistry and innovative work of women, both prominent and emerging in their fields, whose voices need to be heard. oshag.stkate.edu