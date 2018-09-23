AsianInNY 10th Anniversary Fashion Show

New York, N.Y. (Sept. 20, 2018) — The 10th annual AsianInNY Fashion Show showcases innovative designs, acclaimed cultural performances and local treats, according to organizers.

AsianInNY, New York’s leader in Asian networking and multicultural sharing site, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with their largest annual Asian fashion show. With a new line up and location, AsianInNY’s 10th Annual Fashion Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 22 at the TF Chen Art Building located at 335 West 35th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenue). Doors will open at 2 p.m. The runway fashion show will start at 3 p.m.

Launched in 2008, AsianInNY is committed to supporting the Asian community and hosts an annual showcase to highlight local designers, artists, performers, brands, and businesses. This year’s inspiring event will feature five Taiwanese designers including Alexandra Peng Charton, Chelsea Liu, Jessica Chen, Joe Chan and Pai Cheng Cheng. In addition to a dazzling fashion show, the evening will include performances from the group Wow Taiwan, world-renowned dancer and choreographer PeiJu Chien-Pott, and vocalist Pamela J Powell.

“We are thrilled to reach this exciting milestone and proud to provide a platform for Asian designers, artists and models for the last 10 years,” said co-founder Diana Lee. “We are passionate about connecting the community and raising awareness in New York City. This would not have been possible without the support of our sponsors, designers, friends, volunteers and our fans. It has been ten incredible years and we look forward to another as we continue to grow our relationships and inspire the community.”

AsianInNY’s 10th Annual Fashion Show is co-hosted by the Ministry of Culture of Taiwan. The cocktail reception is presented by Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beer, BobaMosa, Essentia Water, NOYU Teas, Kefir, KOH Coconut, KOH Chips, VIVALOE, Leo Beer and Singha Beer. Other sponsors include Erno Laszlo, Good Maker Beauty Expert, EVA Airways, SOFER, Casual Home, Aegis Service, Mei Li, TCCNY, Nestseekers, and The Grand at Sky View Parc. Additional support is provided by Hair Philosophy, Cakra Fashion Makeup & Skincare, YUAN’S JEWELRY and FACTO.

The full list of designers, performers, and sponsors can be found at http://www.asianinny.com/? p=73463.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased for entry. Attendees can pre-purchase tickets for $32 per person online at http://www.asianinny.com/? p=73463 before Sept. 20 or purchase tickets on site for $50 per person.