Asian films slated for the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO (Aug. 20, 2019) — The 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) unveiled its full program and schedule on Tuesday.

This year, TIFF’s wide range of film selections encompasses 245 features, 82 shorts, and six series from all over the world, representing 83 countries and regions, with 35% of the titles directed, co-directed, or created by women. The Festival will present 133 world and 71 North American premieres in its array of programs.

As in previous years, features from Asia are well represented; further, Asian American and Asian Canadian filmmakers will also see their works showcased. The 10-day annual celebration of film arts will take place in Toronto Sept. 5 – 15.

Of note with the Asian-related selections at TIFF 2019 is this year’s Palme d’Or winner “Parasite” by the acclaimed South Korean director Joon-Ho Bong, whose previous work “Okja” (2017) was a nominee for Cannes’ top prize two years ago. This time winning with “Parasite”, Bong becomes the first Korean director to receive the highest honor at Cannes.

Another notable selection is director Wayne Wang’s newest work “Coming Home Again”, which will have its world premiere at TIFF. Wang is well known for his ground-breaking Chinese-American epic “The Joy Luck Club” (1993). “Coming Home Again” is adapted from the short story of the same name by the acclaimed Korean-American novelist Chang-Rae Lee.

Hong Kong is in the news in recent months and veteran director Yonfan’s newest title is timely. The North American premiere of “No. 7 Cherry Lane”, an animated feature, is a walk down memory lane with a love story set in Hong Kong during the 1960’s. This is the first film in animation format Yonfan has endeavored in his career spanning over three decades. “No. 7 Cherry Lane” is a Golden Lion nominee at the Venice Film Festival this year.

The following is a list of features coming from Asia or works that showcase Asian American or Asian Canadian talents:

• “37 Seconds” (Japan, Canadian Premiere) directed by Hikari

• “A Girl Missing” (Japan/France, North American Premiere) directed by Koji Fukada

• “A Sun” (Taiwan, World Premiere) directed by Chung Mong-Hong

• “American Woman” (Canada, Canadian Premiere) directed by Semi Challas, starring Vietnamese-American Hong Chau

• “Balloon” (China, North American Premiere) directed by Pema Tseden

• “Bombay” Rose (India/UK/Qatar/France, North American Premiere) directed by Gitanjali Rao

• “Bring Me Home” (South Korea, World Premiere) directed by Kim Seung-woo

• “City Dream” (China, documentary) directed by Weijun Chen

• “Clifton Hill” (Canada, World Premiere) directed by Chinese-Canadian Albert Shin

• “Hala” (USA, Canadian Premiere) directed by Minhal Baig

• “I Am Woman” (Australia, World Premiere) directed by Unjoo Moon

• “Made in Bangladesh” (France/Bangladesh/Denmark/Portugal, World Premiere) directed by Rubaiyat Hossain

• “Mariam” (Kazakhstan, North American Premiere) directed by Sharipa Urazbayeva

• “So Long, My Son” (China, North American Premiere) directed by Wang Xiaoshuai

• “Saturday Fiction” (China, North American Premiere) directed by Lou Ye

• “The Elder One” (India, World Premiere) directed by Geetu Mohandas

• “The Long Walk” (Laos/Spain/Singapore, North American Premiere) directed by Mattie Do

• “The Perfect Candidate” (Saudi Arabia/Germany, North American Premiere) directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour

• “The Truth” (France/Japan, North American Premiere) directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

• “The Rest of Us” (Canada, World Premiere) directed by Aisling Chin-Yee

• “The Sky is Pink” (India, World Premiere) directed by Shonali Bose.

• “The Wild Goose Lake” (China/France, North American Premiere) directed by Diao Yinan

• “This is Not a Movie” (Canada/Germany, World Premiere Documentary) directed by Yung Chang.

• “To the Ends of the Earth” (Japan/Uzbekistan/Qatar, North American Premiere) directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa

• “Wet Season” (Singapore/Taiwan, World Premiere) directed by Anthony Chen.

For full program, schedule, and ticket information go to tiff.net

