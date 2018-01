ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 18, 2018) — Some of the best films from the MIZNA Arab Film Fest are coming to neighborhoods in the St. Paul and St. Cloud area. ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 18, 2018) — Some of the best films from the MIZNA Arab Film Fest are coming to neighborhoods in the St. Paul and St. Cloud area.

Check out the schedule and mark your calendars. Many screenings will include post-screening discussions with local scholars.

Tickets are $10 each or $6 for seniors/low-income. Separate passes are available for all five St. Paul screenings ($30) and all St. Ben/St. John’s screenings ($30). All screenings are free for students; student tickets available at the door.