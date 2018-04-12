‘Angels wear white’ is a “#MeToo” voice from China

MSPIFF Film Review

By Diana Cheng

In a seaside motel, two school girls are sexually assaulted. The culprit is a man of power. His forceful entry into the girls’ room is witnessed by Mia (Wen Qi), a young cleaner subbing for a truant receptionist. The man has no problem covering up. The witness and the victims are the ones facing trial and torments. Mia is tossed into the painful process of innocence growing up. Vivian Qu’s film is thoughtfully developed, storylines intricately woven, characters authentically shaped.

In the heat of the #MeToo Movement in the West, Qu’s is a bold voice out of China. What she depicts is not just a simple “MeToo” message, but the complex social issues beginning with the family, the school, to the rampant systemic corruptions in society and the fear of reprisals when confronting powerful authorities. Fifteen-year-old Taiwanese actress Wen Qi is the star to watch. A powerful and riveting feature.

“Angels wear white” will be screened at the 37th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival on April 14, 22, 25. Click here for show times and tickets.