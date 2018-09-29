SFPA announces 2018 Elgin Award winners for poetry books

MINNEAPOLIS (Sept. 26, 2018) — The Science Fiction & Fantasy Poetry Association (SFPA) has announced the winners of the 2018 Elgin Awards, presented for the best poetry chapbook and the best full-length poetry book in the speculative genre. The Elgin Awards are named after the founder of SFPA, Suzette Haden Elgin.

In the category of Best Full-Length Collection, the winners were:

First Place: Liberating the Astronauts, Christina M. Rau (Aqueduct)

Second Place: Satan’s Sweethearts, Marge Simon & Mary Turzillo (Weasel)

Third Place: Love Robot, Margaret Rhee (The Operating System)

In the category of Best Chapbook, the winners were:

First Place: A Catalogue of the Further Suns, F.J. Bergmann (Gold Line)

Second Place: Astropoetry, Christina Sng (Alban Lake)

Third Place: The Terraformers, Dan Hoy (Third Man)

The Science Fiction Poetry Association offers 3 annual awards for speculative poetry: the Rhysling Awards recognize individual poems, the Dwarf Star Awards are given for short-short poems, and the Elgin Awards are presented for genre poetry books and chapbooks. The organization was founded in 1978 to bring together poets and readers interested in science-fiction poetry.

SFPA President Bryan Thao Worra said: “My deep and personal congratulations to all of the winners and all of the nominees. The SFPA thanks everyone who nominated these poets and those who took the time to vote this year. Every year the awards are filled with great excitement, even as it is often deeply challenging to choose the best collection of poetry among so many styles and talented voices from around the world. We’re looking forward to many more decades ahead of our members celebrating profound possibility, inquiry and imagination through verse.”