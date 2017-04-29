Intermedia Arts presents ‘Loving In a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices’

Queer Voices, the longest-running LGBTQIA+ reading series in the country, returns in May with a timely, brave, and vital conversation. Guest curated by Nur Jibran and Nasreen Mohamed, Loving In a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices features crucial conversations. MINNEAPOLIS (April 26, 2017) —the longest-running LGBTQIA+ reading series in the country, returns in May with a timely, brave, and vital conversation. Guest curated byandfeatures crucial conversations. “Loving In a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices will feature writings by queer Muslims in resistance to empire,” say the Guest Curators. “The featured writers stand on multiple frontlines, courageously breaking apart the narratives that confine our voices, our lives, and our imagination.” Featuring Bilal, a first generation Palestinian-American immigrant with a passion for health and social equity; Awale Osman, whose disparate experiences range from war-torn Somalia, to Kenyan refugee camps, to teaching English for Speakers of Other Languages in American classrooms, to high academic honors; Dua Saleh, a multidisciplinary performing artist whose work provides audiences with ripe and unrefined emotions; and Vanessa Taylor, community organizer, freelancer, and co-founder of the Black Liberaion Project, a grassroots collective of Black youth. Queer Voices reading was co-curated by Nur Jibran, whose autobiography-in-progress aims to give visibility to the Muslim GLTBQ community and become a voice for the pain of oppressed GLTBQ Muslims throughout the Muslim world; and Nasreen Mohamed a queer Ismaili muslim born and raised in Tanzania whose essay for the U of M’s campus climate website “Islamophobia or disposable Muslim body syndrome?” illustrated the tie between violence against Muslims and the history of colonialism. Curated for over a decade by Andrea Jenkins and John Medeiros , this month’sreading was co-curated by, whose autobiography-in-progress aims to give visibility to the Muslim GLTBQ community and become a voice for the pain of oppressed GLTBQ Muslims throughout the Muslim world; anda queer Ismaili muslim born and raised in Tanzania whose essay for the U of M’s campus climate website “Islamophobia or disposable Muslim body syndrome?” illustrated the tie between violence against Muslims and the history of colonialism. Queer Voices’ Loving In a Time of War: Queer Muslim Voices takes place Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30PM at Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis. takes placeat Intermedia Arts, 2822 Lyndale Ave South, Minneapolis.