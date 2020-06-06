2020 McKnight Media Artist Fellows announced

2020 McKnight Fellowships for Media Artists Selection Panel

There were four professionals who served as panelists, selecting four fellows from 43 total applications. Juror Williams reviewed the 13 screenwriting applications, and jurors Norbitz, Raval, and Patla reviewed the 30 applications from non-screenwriters.

Bryce Norbitz is the Director of Scripted Programs at Tribeca Film Institute where she empowers filmmakers through grant programs, workshops, screenings and events. Bryce curates projects throughout TFI funding programs, including Tribeca All Access, IWC Filmmaker Fund, AT&T Presents: Untold Stories, TFI Sloan Filmmaker Fund, Through Her Lens, etc. She travels throughout the U.S. and abroad to work with new voices to provide connections and support through markets and film pitch training. Bryce is a founder Brooklyn-based production company UglyRhino. She has worked at Chicago Shakespeare, The Second City, The Public Theater, and Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment. Bryce is a New York area native is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Robert Patla is an Executive for WarnerMedia’s Talent Development and Programming department. He helps keep a constant influx of the best and brightest writers and directors coming through the doors of HBO, Turner, TBS, TNT, Adult Swim, and HBO MAX, while promoting diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera. He helps run the emerging writer and director program HBO ACCESS, manages the Visiting Director program, and is consistently working to make sure WarnerMedia stays as close to or above the 50% when it comes to episodes written and directed by women, people of color, and the LBGTQ communities.

PJ Raval is a queer, first generation Filipino American filmmaker whose work explores the overlooked subcultures and identities within the already marginalized LGBTQ+ community. Named one of Out Magazine’s “Out 100”, PJ’s feature credits include TRINIDAD: TRANSGENDER FRONTIER (Showtime), BEFORE YOU KNOW IT (America ReFramed, National Gay and Lesbian Journalist Association Excellence in Documentary Award 2016), and CALL HER GANDA (GLAAD Media Award nominee) which recently broadcast on POV (PBS) to millions of viewers. Also an accomplished cinematographer, PJ shot the Academy Award‐nominated Best Documentary TROUBLE THE WATER and is a 2015 Guggenheim Fellow, 2016 Firelight Media Fellow, 2017 Robert Giard Fellow, and a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and the Producers Guild of America.

Diana Williams’ career has revolved around storytelling – reinventing the way stories are told in new mediums, reigniting experiences on traditional platforms, and pushing the limits of technological innovation. She is currently the Executive Vice President of Creative at MWM Universe (MWMu), focusing on cross-platform content creation while also acquiring and extending IPs across all media including film, TV, audio, and publishing. Prior to MWMu, Diana was a producer in the Lucasfilm Story Group, an incubator for shared continuity across the Star Wars universe, and part of the team that launched ILMxLAB. Diana is the co-founder and editor of The Gatecrashers (graphic novel) and began her career as an independent film producer.



ABOUT THE MCKNIGHT ARTIST FELLOWSHIPSFounded on the belief that Minnesota thrives when its artists thrive, The McKnight Foundation’s arts program is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the country. Support for individual working Minnesota artists has been a cornerstone of the program since it began in 1981. The McKnight Artist Fellowships Program provides annual, unrestricted cash awards to outstanding mid-career Minnesota artists in 11 different creative disciplines. Program partner organizations administer the fellowships and structure them to respond to the unique challenges of different disciplines. Currently the foundation contributes about $1.7 million per year to its statewide fellowships. For more information, visit mcknight.org/artistfellowships.

ABOUT THE MCKNIGHT FOUNDATIONThe McKnight Foundation, a family foundation based in Minnesota, advances a more just, creative, and abundant future where people and planet thrive. Program interests include regional economic and community development, Minnesota’s arts and artists, education equity, youth engagement, Midwest climate and energy, Mississippi River water quality, neuroscience research, international crop research, and rural livelihoods. Founded in 1953 and independently endowed by William and Maude McKnight, the Foundation has assets of approximately $2.2 billion and grants about $90 million a year. Learn more at mcknight.org, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.