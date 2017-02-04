AAPI Victory Fund condemns “extreme vetting” Executive order
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 31, 2017) — The AAPI Victory Fund held a press conference Jan. 31 with Members of Congress and Indian American leaders at the National Press Club to[…]
February 4, 2017
February 4, 2017
LOS ANGELES (Jan. 31, 2017) — The White House fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, calling her actions on Jan. 30, “a betrayal” after she directed Justice Department attorneys not[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 4, 2017) — The League of Women Voters of St. Paul has organized an event to educate and train new immigrants and citizens how to access government.”Citizenship[…]
LOS ANGELES (Feb. 1, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice), an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, responds to the selection of Neil Gorsuch as nominee for Supreme[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 1, 2017) — KAYA: Filipino Americans for Progress, a nonprofit organization that works to ensure that the Filipino American community is represented in the electoral process and governance,[…]
Hirono: President Trump’s targeting of immigrants runs directly counter to Fred’s legacy of justice. WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 3, 2017) — U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) introduced a resolution Friday, honoring[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Feb. 3, 2017) — Seeds of Change: A Portrait of the Hmong American Farmers Association is on view at the Minnesota State Capitol through May 26, 2017. This collection[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 3, 2017) — In the largest act of congressional resistance to the Trump environmental agenda to date, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-8) led 30 co-sponsors in introducing a resolution[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Feb. 3, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC (Advancing Justice | AAJC) announced today that its president and executive director, Mee Moua, is leaving the organization. Moua,[…]
William O. Beeman New America Media Commentary SAN FRANCISCO (Feb 3, 2017) — The Trump administration appears to be renewing the possibility of violent confrontation with Iran using a questionable pretext—Iran’s[…]