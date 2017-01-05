Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi takes oath and commits to middle class
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 3, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi took the oath of office Tuesday as a new Member of Congress for the 8th District of Illinois and reaffirmed[…]
LOS ANGELES (Jan. 5, 2017) — With a shared commitment to advance democracy through research and alliances with civil rights organizations and progressive social movements, the UCLA Asian American Studies[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 3, 2017) — Minn. State Sen. Foung Hawj (DFL-67) was sworn in on Tuesday at the newly-re-opened Minnesota State Capitol as the State Senator representing St. Paul’s East[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 3, 2016) — The state Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans on Tuesday released its regular board meeting schedule for 2017. The meetings are open to the public.[…]
“Capitals: A Poetry Anthology,” a poetic examination of 185 cities by contributed work of 173 poets from all continents is now published by Bloomsbury in India. “Capitals” underwent a three-year editing process by Abhay K, an Indian[…]
MINNEAPOLIS (Dec. 27, 2016) — Mixed Blood Theatre will produce the regional premiere of “Vietgone“, the acclaimed new play by Qui Nguyen, from April 10-30, 2017. Sexy and hilarious, “Vietgone” is[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dec. 29, 2016) — The League of Women Voters St. Paul is inviting the public to join its members for a gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17,[…]
Dimensions of Indigenous & Cultural Identity Politics Storytelling Bus + Potluck Feast + Talking Circle Featuring stories from Al Gross and Lupe Castillo, a talking circle facilitated by Jessica Lopez Lyman, PhD[…]
NEW YORK (Dec. 27, 2016) — The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) has announced the recipients of its 2016 Justice in Action Awards to be held at its 2017[…]
~User-friendly Hmong, Somali and Spanish videos aim to make UI application process more accessible~ ST.PAUL (Dec. 28, 2016) — A first-ever partnership between the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic[…]