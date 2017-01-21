President Obama grants commutations
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 19, 2017) — The White House Office of the Press Secretary on Thursday released the list of commutations signed by President Barack Obama. The President granted commutation[…]
January 21, 2017
St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 17, 2017) — Approximately 75 people gathered at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Field Office at Fort Snelling Tuesday to help families of the MN 8 deliver[…]
St. Paul, Minn. (Jan. 10, 2017) — On four Saturday afternoons in January and February, science, culture and opportunity will meet during the Science Museum of Minnesota’s popular Science[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. – OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates salutes the pioneering Chinese American artist Tyrus Wong. Last month, Tyrus Wong, best known for creating the visual direction of the[…]
DULUTH (Jan. 12, 2017) — The role of images in constructing and deconstructing racism, based on the exhibition “un-typing casta” is the subject of an exhibition talk Thursday, Jan. 19,[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 13, 2017) — The White House Office of the Press Secretary on Friday released President Barack Obama’s proclamation for the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday.[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 13, 2017) — The Congressional Tri-Caucus on Friday sent a letter to President Barack Obama, thanking him for growing the diversity of the nation’s parks and public[…]
Reno, Nev. (Jan. 13, 2017) — Hindus are urging CERN, European Organization for Nuclear Research, to ensure that Lord Shiva statue installed in its complex near Geneva (Switzerland) is treated[…]
NEW YORK (Jan. 13, 2017) — “To Find Your Place in the World,” a 3.5 minute animated video from acclaimed spoken word artist Kelly Tsai is now on Youtube at[…]
Takoma Park, Md. (Jan. 11, 2017) — South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT), a leading national South Asian American advocacy organization, released “Power, Pain, and Potential,” the first comprehensive report[…]