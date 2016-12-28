Marie Oh Huber and Deepa Iyer to receive Justice in Action awards
NEW YORK (Dec. 27, 2016) — The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund (AALDEF) has announced the recipients of its 2016 Justice in Action Awards to be held at its 2017[…]
~User-friendly Hmong, Somali and Spanish videos aim to make UI application process more accessible~ ST.PAUL (Dec. 28, 2016) — A first-ever partnership between the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic[…]
By Clarence Hightower The Anti-Poverty Soldier After a lifetime of working, raising families, and contributing to the success of this nation in countless other ways, senior citizens deserve to retire[…]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter to perform music influenced by African and jazz legacies ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dec. 28, 2017) — The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts will welcome vocalist and songwriter[…]
Saint Paul, Minn. (Dec. 28, 2016) — Metropolitan State University Gordon Parks Gallery presents “How Do We Remember?” a solo exhibition by Japanese-American artist Kinji Akagawa. In this installation, mixed[…]
Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien A book review by Diana Cheng AAP staff reviewer CALGARY (Dec. 26, 2016) — Just a few months after it was published[…]
St. Paul, Minn. (Dec. 19, 2016) — Donna K. Maeda, professor in the Critical Theory & Social Justice Department at Occidental College, in Los Angeles, Calif., has been named Dean[…]
NEW YORK (Dec. 19, 2016) — The Committee of 100 writes to support Debra Wong Yang, who is under consideration for a Presidential appointment to serve as the Chair of the[…]
Washington, D.C. (Dec. 20, 2016) — Higher incomes among Asian American and Pacific Islanders compared to other communities of color have occasionally lead to the view of Asian Americans as[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Dec. 21, 2016) — The Minnesota Historical Society welcomes Dr. Mattie Harper as a program and outreach manager working with the new American Indian Initiatives team, beginning January[…]