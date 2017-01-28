Why I Went to Syria
By Tulsi Gabbard U.S. Representative (HI-2) HONOLULU (Jan. 26, 2017) — The lives of millions of Syrians have been destroyed by a horrific war that has killed hundreds of thousands and[…]
January 29, 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 28, 2017) — U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (MN-4) issued a statement Saturday condemning President Donald Trump’s executive order blocking the admission of refugees and discriminating against Muslim[…]
Mentor Series with Julie Schumacher and Sun Yung Shin, Second Story, and other Feb 2017 Events At-A-Glance: 2/3: Mentor Series Reading with Julie Schumacher 2/5: Second Story Reading Series with John Coy and[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) and House Congressional Leaders on Saturday released the following statements to celebrate the Lunar New Year:[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 26, 2017) — Know your options. Know your rights. The Southeast Asia Resource Action Center has compiled a list of resources for Southeast Asian Americans who are[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 26, 2017) — In one of the first systematic analyses comparing sanctuary counties to non-sanctuary counties across a range of social and economic indicators, a report released[…]
LOS ANGELES (Jan. 27, 2017) — Asian Americans Advancing Justice (Advancing Justice), an affiliation of five civil rights organizations, is challenging the Trump administration on its anticipated executive order to investigate[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — Veterans For Peace, a 140 chapter global organization that works to educate the causes and enormous costs and consequences of wars, this week endorsed the bipartisan Stop Arming[…]
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 27, 2017) — OCA – Asian Pacific American Advocates is extremely concerned about President Trump’s signed and planned actions on immigration, including his executive orders to defund[…]