NAPABA disagrees with band in trademark case
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 18, 2017) — The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday heard arguments on two cases — Lee v. Tam and Ziglar v. Abbasi — that will have a[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan. 21, 2017) — Penumbra Theatre’s 40th anniversary is being celebrated with the “Penumbra at 40” exhibit at the Minnesota History Center from Feb. 18 through July 30, 2017,[…]
WASHINGTON (Jan. 18, 2017) — The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency today released a new report, Contracting Barriers and Factors Affecting Minority Business Enterprises: A Review of[…]
Katha Dance Theatre in partnership with the Hindu Society of Minnesota cordially invites you to a cultural celebration for Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami from 8:3o a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday,[…]
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 17, 2017) — Intermedia Arts is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 VERVE Grants for Spoken Word Poets. This year’s VERVE recipients were selected by national judges[…]
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Jan 21, 2017) — The 75th Anniversary of the Japanese-American Incarceration will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 at Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.[…]
Around the country and the world thousands of people attended marches in cities on Saturday to call for unity in the face of fear of disenfranchisement under the new President Donald Trump administration,[…]
MINNEAPOLIS (Jan. 19, 2017) — Join US China Business Connections for lunch and great conversation to help us celebrate the 2017 Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rooster on 11:30 a.m.[…]